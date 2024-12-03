 Skip to main content
OnePlus 13R leak reveals an exciting spec for the flagship killer

A close-up look at the rear cameras on the OnePlus 12R.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The OnePlus 13R, expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 13 next month, has been leaked. Following in the footsteps of the OnePlus 12R, which offered exceptional value, the 13R is suggested to come with upgraded internals, a significantly larger battery, and an improved camera system — all at a price that’s much lower than the flagship OnePlus 13.

Prolific leaker OnLeaks has leaked details of the OnePlus 13R on X in partnership with 91Mobiles. The leaker claims that the OnePlus 13R will be a rebranded version of a China-exclusive OnePlus Ace series device — the Ace 5, to be exact. The Ace 5 is set to launch in China some time this month alongside a Pro variant.

OnePlus 12R in hand with OnePlus 12 in the background.
OnePlus 12R Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

A tentative specification of the OnePlus Ace 5, aka the OnePlus 13R, has also been leaked. Apparently, it will follow the tradition of earlier generations and run on the previous year’s top Qualcomm chip. In this case, that’s likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which will be paired to a single 12GB RAM option. The storage will be set at 256GB for the inaugural model, while other options may launch later in the year.

The OnePlus 13R is said to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. These figures align with the 12R, with the only expected difference being flat edges instead of the curved ones. It’s possible there could be an upgrade in the peak brightness values — even though the OnePlus 13 was confirmed to stick with last year’s figure of 4,500 nits in yesterday’s official teaser.

With the 13R, OnePlus is finally expected to trade (for good!) the 2MP fixed focus macro camera for a 50MP camera. While the exact purpose of this unit hasn’t been defined in the leak, it could be a 2x or 3x telephoto. Meanwhile, the 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide-angle, and the 16MP front cameras remain seemingly unchanged. With the new generation, OnePlus could also beef up the battery capacity, raising it to 6,000mAh. Meanwhile, fast wired charging speeds should stay the same at 80 watts for North America and 100W for the rest of the world.

Leaked photo render of the OnePlus 13R aka Ace 5.
Digital Chat Station / Weibo

OnePlus will likely preload the 13R with OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, which is now widely rolling out to a host of OnePlus phones and tablets, with the most recent one being the OnePlus Open. Other nuggets of improvement include Bluetooth 5.4 and a slimmer design, with the OnePlus 13R measuring 8.02mm (camera bump excluded) compared to the OnePlus 12R’s 8.8mm.

The leak does not speak much of the design, but a previously leaked image of the phone, courtesy of another leaker, Digital Chat Station, has already been around for almost a week. It hints at OnePlus leaving the 12R’s curves on the back and the front behind, and going for a boxier aesthetic. The leaker reveals that “Nebula Noir” and “Astral Trail” will be the initial color options, while a third one may be added later on. As for the pricing, we await more leaks ahead of the official announcement from OnePlus next month. It could sell for around$550 to $60o, which would make it very tempting given the hardware on offer.

