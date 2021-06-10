  1. News

Outside the solar eclipse zone? Here’s how to watch it online

By

People in the northeast of the U.S. and eastern Canada will be treated to a partial solar eclipse on the morning of Thursday, June 10 — weather permitting, of course. Digital Trends has full details on how you can witness the event should you be lucky enough to be located in its path.

So what if you’re outside of the zone where the eclipse can be viewed? Well, you can still watch it happen in real time by firing up the livestream at the top of this page.

If the skies are clear, NASA will carry a feed of the eclipse on Thursday morning as it takes place over parts of Canada and the Arctic. It’s not the same as witnessing the phenomenon in person, but it’s surely the next best thing.

The livestream, which comes courtesy of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada Sudbury Centre in Ontario, will begin at 5 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT), but it will be dark until local sunrise at about 5:25 a.m. ET (8:25 a.m. PT). The eclipse will take place a short while later.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between Earth and the sun, momentarily obscuring the view of our nearest star. NASA says the telescope streaming Thursday’s event is located too far south to view the full effect of the eclipse that will result in a so-called “ring of fire” but adds that with clear skies, viewers will be able to enjoy a partial eclipse where the moon appears to take a bite out of the sun.

According to NASA, solar eclipses can occur up to four times a year, though the area on the ground from where you can see a total eclipse might only be 50 miles wide. “In any given location on Earth, a total eclipse happens only once every hundred years or so, though for selected locations they can occur as little as a few years apart,” the space agency says.

If you’re planning to watch the eclipse in person, be absolutely sure to use proper protection for your eyes. NASA has an eclipse safety guide that explains how to enjoy the solar eclipse without risk of injury.

Editors' Recommendations

Sony’s first drone, the Airpeak S1, rockets to 55 mph in just 3.5 seconds

sony airpeak s1 drone news close

A thief walked out of an internet cafe with $8,000 worth of graphics cards

Graphics Card

The new MacBook Pro has likely been delayed again until this fall

Macbook

Windows 11 could finally bring Android apps to the Microsoft Store

samsung announces android apps your phone windows 10

E3 2021: Full schedule, every company attending, and more updates

The new AMD Radeon Pro GPUs look perfect for a powerful Mac Pro update

AMD Radeon PRO

Where to buy the RTX 3070 Ti when it goes on sale tomorrow

nvidia rtx 3070 ti review 2

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run gets a Spyro the Dragon crossover

Spyro the Dragon appears in Crash Bandicoot: On the Run.

Call of Duty 2021 will reportedly be revealed within Warzone

call of duty warzone how to level up weapons fast all vehicles in

Here’s how to watch Thursday’s ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse

A partial solar eclipse.

Baltimore Ravens’ new esports initiative includes a Fortnite tournament

The logo for the Baltimore Ravens' Gaming League

The best PS5 games for 2021

playstation 5 controller and ps5

New Moto G Stylus 5G brings massive battery, pen improvements

Moto G Stylus 5G