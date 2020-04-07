  1. News

Peak Design’s popular tripod emerges from Kickstarter to fund coronavirus relief

By

Peak Design’s first tripod raised $1 million in just the first two hours of its Kickstarter campaign — so how much can the company raise by dedicating the first four days of retail sales to COVID-19 relief? On Tuesday, April 7, Peak Design launched the Travel Tripod, making the compact tripod that earned $12.1 million from Kickstarter last year available without the crowdfunding risk.

Peak Design says that 100 percent of the profits from the first four days, April 7 through April 10, will be donated to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Foundation and Climate Neutral, and designated to support the organizations’ current response to the coronavirus and climate change. 

1 of 5
peak design travel tripod impressions 15
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends
peak design travel tripod impressions 14
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends
peak design travel tripod impressions 13
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends
peak design travel tripod impressions 5
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends
peak design travel tripod impressions 4
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends

“Now more than ever is the time for us to act on our core values and ensure that our employees, contractors, and retail partners can find economic shelter in a product we’ve spent years developing,” Peak Design CEO Peter Dering said in a press release. “Peak Design is also in a unique position to offer financial support to those that are solving the problem. To be able to donate in a time of need speaks volumes to the company we’ve built over the last 10 years. I couldn’t be more proud.”

The Peak Design reimagined tripod design with the first model, which, much like the company’s bags, sold quickly on Kickstarter. The Travel Tripod uses triangular legs so that, when folded, the tripod takes up less space than more traditional travel tripods with rounded legs. The tripod head is also streamlined for travel, with one dial built into the head and a single knob for the center column that barely protrudes when folded. A universal phone mount is also built into the counterweight hook.

The profit from the first four days of sales will go in part to the CDC Foundation. The organization is supporting coronavirus relief through several projects, including purchasing personal protective equipment for health care workers, sending care packages and sanitizer to first responders, and working with Microsoft to develop a bot that can asses symptoms and risk factors.

Along with donating towards the fight against the coronavirus, Peak Design is also donating to Climate Neutral. “Unfortunately, we haven’t swapped one global disaster for the other. Climate change is still a very real threat amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and we fear that many businesses will be forced to consider the economic viability of their sustainability commitments. We can’t afford to relinquish the progress we’ve made in combating climate change,” Dering said.

The Peak Design Travel Tripod is available beginning today retailing for $600, for the carbon fiber and $350 for the aluminum alloy version.

Editors' Recommendations

Coronavirus conspiracy theories and myths debunked

covid-19 rumors

How to donate coronavirus aid and PPE online

Costco line amid the coronavirus outbreak

Apple to make 1 million face shields per week for health care workers

apple makes its own face shield for covid 19 hospital staff italy continues coronavirus lockdown as death toll exceeds 10 000

Bill Gates will gamble billions to make a potential coronavirus vaccine

Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates

Quibi is finally here: How to sign up for the new streaming video app

Quibi

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update lowers drop rates for Bunny Day eggs

animal crossing new horizons bunny day

YouTube pulls down conspiracy theory videos linking 5G to coronavirus

Black Widow: Everything we know about Marvel’s Phase 4 movie

Black Panther 2: Everything we know about the sequel so far

The Eternals: Everything we know about Marvel’s phase 4 movie

Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel to co-host livestreamed concert for coronavirus health workers

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel

Leak reveals a stunning redesign of the Dell XPS 15 and the return of the XPS 17

dell xps 17 15 specs photos leak redesign

Startup partnering with Dennis Quaid wants to make podcasts like a ‘movie for your ears’

Dennis Quaid

The bizarre controversy behind Cooking Mama: Cookstar

How to watch UFC 249: Gaethje replaces Khabib in interim title fight vs. Ferguson