Even as we strive to be more green in our day-to-day lives, some statistics continue to plague us. The EPA says that the average family wastes up to 9,400 gallons of water each year just from household leaks — the equivalent of more than 300 loads of laundry. Phyn wants to provide a solution to this problem with the Phyn Smart Water Assistant, an in-home water monitoring system that promises to detect leaks anywhere in the home.

The Phyn Smart Water Assistant doesn’t require a plumber for installation. It’s designed to be a DIY project. The Phyn Smart Water Assistant attaches to the hot and cold water lines under your sink with minimal effort. Once attached, the Phyn detects usage patterns and identifies ways homeowners can reduce water waste and conserve more water throughout the week. According to Phyn, the smart water assistant will alert homeowners within seconds of a leak being detected.

From its mount under the sink, the Phyn is said to be capable of detecting leaks anywhere in the home. The company even claims the water assistant can detect the gradual pressure changes of ice buildup in the lines, warning homeowners of an impending ruptured pipe and allowing them to take action before the lines burst. The Phyn provides an overview of each faucet in the home and gives homeowners a better idea of where the most water is used. For example, maybe the kids’ bathroom uses more water than the rest of the home due to a teenager’s obsession with cleanliness — or maybe dad uses a surprising amount of water for his morning shave.

The Phyn Smart Water Assistant also has a diagnostic feature that can look for and identify potential problems within a plumbing system, such as faulty seals and pinhole leaks. The company says repairing problems like these can save homeowners up to 10% on their water bills. More importantly, water damage is the second-largest insurance claim for homeowners. The Phyn’s capabilities can help prevent and minimize that damage. Integration with Alexa, Google Home, and other smart devices means homeowners can set up redundant warning systems. For example, if Phyn detects ice in the lines, the system could have the lights in the kitchen flash blue.

The device retails for $299 with no additional subscriptions or fees and is available for pre-purchase at Best Buy, Phyn.com, and Belkin.com. The Phyn Smart Water Assistant will be available for purchase in stores in September.

