Prime Day spending just hit a new record

By

Online shoppers splashed the cash to spend a record amount during Amazon’s latest Prime Day event, which spanned July 16 and 17.

Anyone perusing the pages of Digital Trends this week will have been well aware of deals galore, with some pretty remarkable discounts offered on a range of tech gadgets and other items.

Pulling together a bunch of data, Adobe Analytics found that online shoppers spent $7.2 billion on Tuesday, marking an 11.7% year-on-year increase. On Wednesday, the second day of Amazon’s Prime Day sale, shoppers were almost equally enthusiastic, forking out $7 billion online, up 10.4% year on year. That adds up to a total spend of $14.2 billion, marking an 11% year-on-year increase across the two days and setting a new record for Amazon’s Prime Day event, which has been running since 2015.

Adobe found one of the growth drivers to be consumers’ desire to upgrade or add new electronics and home furnishings to their homes.

“Online sales for the electronics category are up 61% across the 2-day event (compared to average daily sales in June 2024), driven by products including tablets (up 117%), televisions (up 111%), headphones and bluetooth speakers (up 105%), fitness trackers (up 88%), computers (up 80%), smartphones (up 71%), and cameras (up 60%),” the research company said.

Adobe noted that shoppers “embraced shopping on smaller screens” over the two days, with about half of the total value of purchases made using mobile devices rather than desktop computers, representing an 18.6% increase on last year.

The research also suggested that $84.4 billion will be spent in the full month of July, representing 8.2% growth over the same time last year.

To arrive at its figures, Adobe Analytics analyzed commerce transactions online, covering over one trillion visits to U.S. retail sites, 100 million SKUs (stock keeping units), and 18 product categories.

While Amazon’s Prime Day event is officially over for this year, there are still a few bargains to be had, if you’re quick.

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
