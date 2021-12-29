Persona 5 Strikers and more are coming to PS Plus in January

PlayStation announced its newest titles coming to PlayStation Plus to kick off the new year in January. The free-to-download titles in the pack include crowd-pleasers Dirt 5 and the spin-off of the popular JRPG Persona 5, Persona 5 Strikers. The 1-4 player co-op first-person shooter, Deep Rock Galactic also makes its PS Plus debut with the new year’s list of downloadable games for the subscription service.

While each of the titles brings something different to the table, the standout title is Persona 5 Strikers. While Strikers seems like a simple Musou/Dynasty Warriors rip-off spin-off of the original Persona 5, it’s also somewhat of a sequel and perfect for players wanting more of the world and characters Persona 5 presents. Of course, the Dynasty Warriors gameplay of the title may produce varied results, as the formula can get repetitive for anyone that isn’t familiar with it.

January’s other PS Plus games, Dirt 5 and Deep Rock Galactic, give players the chance to either compete in global off-road races or explore extraterrestrial environments while working as a team to fight hoards of aliens as space dwarves. The three featured games of the month come together to offer a great variety of different gaming experiences with three quality titles, making this month a win for subscribers.

Persona 5 Strikers will be available to PlayStation 4 PS Plus subscribers, along with Dirt 5 and Deep Rock Galactic for both PS4 and PS5 owners on January 4, 2022. Players will need to add them to their library before February 2 to claim them.

Subscribers can still download last month’s games, Godfall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super-Villains, Mortal Shell, and the bonus PS VR titles, The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners — Standard Edition, and Until You Fall before January 4.

