A major financial services company, First American Corporation, has left millions of records publicly accessible on its servers. The data included bank account details, bank statements, mortgage records, driver’s license images, and Social Security numbers, and was available to access without authorization by anyone who connected to an area of the company’s website.

The company provides title insurance and settlement services, and is a major player in the real estate and mortgage industries. The publicly accessible data was discovered by a real estate developer who reported it to the company but got no response. He then shared the finding with an online security blog.

“Closing agencies are supposed to be the only neutral party that doesn’t represent someone else’s interest, and you’re required to have title insurance if you have any kind of mortgage,” Ben Shoval, the developer who discovered the leak, said to KrebsOnSecurity. “The title insurance agency collects all kinds of documents from both the buyer and seller, including Social Security numbers, drivers licenses, account statements, and even internal corporate documents if you’re a small business. You give them all kinds of private information and you expect that to stay private.”

As many as 885 million files were accessible, dating back to 2003. It is not known at this time how long the documents were exposed for, but they were available from at least March 2017. First American Corporation has not confirmed how many people’s data was vulnerable or whether cyber criminals could have been aware of the data before this week.

The company learned about the accessibility of the documents on Friday and reported that it immediately blocked external access to them and began an investigation into any resulting security issues.

“First American has learned of a design defect in an application that made possible unauthorized access to customer data,” a First American spokesperson said in a statement shared with KrebsOnSecurity. “At First American, security, privacy and confidentiality are of the highest priority and we are committed to protecting our customers’ information. The company took immediate action to address the situation and shut down external access to the application. We are currently evaluating what effect, if any, this had on the security of customer information. We will have no further comment until our internal review is completed.”