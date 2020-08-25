  1. News

How to watch the Republican National Convention: Day 2

After the coronavirus outbreak eliminated both Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida, as possible locations for an in-person event, the 2020 Republican National Convention is moving forward in an almost entirely digital format. Here’s what to know about the second day of the event.

When is the Republican National Convention

The second day of the 2020 Republican National Convention will take place Tuesday, August 25. Each main program will run from 6 to 8 p.m PT. The convention will end on Thursday, August 27, with President Donald Trump accepting the 2020 Republican nomination.

Where is The Republican National Convention?

While the first day of the convention was partially held in person in Charlotte. The rest of the RNC speeches and events will take place both virtually and in small group settings around D.C.

How to watch the Republican Convention

Viewers who want to watch the second day of the convention or catch up on the first day can find full coverage of the event on C-SPAN, CBS, ABC, and NBC. The GOP will also be streaming the events and speech clips to the RNC’s official Facebook and YouTube pages.

The major themes of the RNC

The major theme of the 2020 RNC is “Honoring the Great American Story. Within that motif, each day of the convention will feature a different topic within the week’s focus. Tuesday’s will be “Land of Opportunity.”

Who are the speakers?

While Trump is expected to speak every night of the convention, several key Republican speakers are also expected to appear.

Tuesday night will see First Lady Melania Trump and two of Donald Trumps’ children, Erik and Tiffany Trump, give speeches. Melania is expected to speak from the newly renovated Rose Garden at the White House.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi are also scheduled to speak.

Viewers can also expect to see testimonials from “everyday Americans” who support Trump’s presidential bid, including Abby Johnson, Jason Joyce, Myron Lizer, Mary Ann Mendoza, Megan Pauley, Cris and John Peterson, and Nicholas Sandmann, the teen involved in the viral incident involving a Native American activist on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 2019. Sandmann later sued CNN and the Washington Post for their coverage of the event.

Who is performing?

Musical performances haven’t been announced yet for the RNC’s second day. We will update this guide once they are announced.

