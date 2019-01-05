Digital Trends
News

Down. Set. What? New Alexa skill decodes football jargon for newbies

Bruce Brown
By

The football playoffs leading up to the Superbowl always attract new TV viewers to the games. The first-timers are made up of novice fans, significant others who don’t want to pass the time alone, and people who show up with the beer and the wings. When the TV football commentators start talking, newbies quickly realize they have no clue about what they’re hearing.

This year the NFL Media’s Digital Lab team stepped up to help decipher football terminology with a new Alexa skill, USA Today reports. The Rookie’s Guide to the NFL skill explains the terms, football slang, and jargon.

The NFL group came up with a list of approximately 2,000 football terms and recorded short explanations for each one. Typically the definitions are 30 words or fewer. If you want more info on a term, choose the “go long” option and the male voice in the skill drills deeper. You can ask about teams, players, rules, positions on the field, formations, or anything a commentator utters.

“The idea was, what if we created kind of a decoder that while you’re watching the game, you could just ask the NFL anything you wanted to know about football,” says Dan Hogan, NFL media services vice president of engineering.

If you already know the meanings of “onside kick,” “shotgun formation,” “red zone,” “blitz,” and a “Hail Mary” pass you may not need the Rookie’s Guide Alexa skill, although the NFL thinks even die-hard fans will enjoy the background and history in the skill.

NFL Network commentator Cole Wright introduces the skill and retired New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora gives a weekly update.

You likely can’t count on the Rookie’s Guide to the NFL to win bar bets. Even with 2,000 entries, the definitions and data don’t go deep with player, team, league statistics, or trivia. The NFL’s Hogan implies that if the Rookie’s Guide is a success, the league will add more data.

“This is the first skill we launched as a league and certainly the most ambitious,” Hogan says. ”This really is a bit of a test pilot for us. Our thought is really anywhere where the technology exists — you have a microphone, speaker and a screen perhaps — we think ultimately you’re going to want to use your voice.”

After you access and enable “The Rookie’s Guide to the NFL” on your Alexa device, start it by saying “Alexa, open NFL,” “Alexa, launch NFL,” or “Alexa, start NFL.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best movies on Hulu right now (January 2018)
pepsi snackbots college campus rollout snackbot7
Emerging Tech

Roaming vending machine snack bots invade a California college campus

PepsiCo's fleet of autonomous Hello Goodness delivery snackbots just rolled out at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California. Students get to order their snacks with an app.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
marriott starwood preferred guest breach the westin hotel denver
Business

Marriott gives update on its hack, says millions of passport numbers were stolen

A breach of Marriott's Starwood Preferred Guest loyalty program could have compromised the data of up to 383 million of its guests. While an internal tool only recently flagged the breach, the company believes the hack started in 2014.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nissan Invisible-to-Visible technology concept
Cars

Nissan’s ‘invisible-to-visible’ tech makes driving similar to a video game

At CES 2019, Nissan will demonstrate technology meant to merge the real world with a virtual one called the Metaverse. The automaker believes future cars could use this invisible-to-visible tech to provide drivers with relevant info.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility
Cars

Ford aims to impress cops, frighten criminals with hybrid police SUV

The 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility is a police car based on the next-generation Explorer. An available hybrid powertrain and a host of tech features make it a thoroughly modern machine.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Indiegogo HQ
Emerging Tech

Indiegogo claims 2018 was its best year yet with 1,300 success stories

Just how many successful products launched on Indiegogo last year? For the first time, the crowdfunding platform shared the number of projects shipping to backers. The year-end statistics also list the most successful campaigns.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
acer predator 21 x review 21x hero6
Computing

Weird form factors, a resurgent AMD, and more laptop trends coming at CES

CES 2019 will offer a lot of surprises and news from some of the biggest names in laptop makers. But before officially getting into CES, here's a rundown of what we think will be major themes in laptops at this year's show.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
should autonomous driving systems be compatible self cars mem3
Cars

TomTom debuts end-to-end autonomous driving system at CES 2019

GPS company TomTom is partnering with Japanese automotive components manufacturer Denso to produce an autonomous driving system which is capable of perceiving objects in the environment and planning a path from one location to another.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
walking car hyundai ces 2019 large 35005 hyundaielevatewalkingcarconcept
Cars

Hyundai’s Elevate ‘walking car’ can climb over rough terrain, will debut at CES

Hyundai is announcing a car which can walk or climb over challenging terrain. At CES, the company will present a vehicle combining aspect of robotics and electric vehicle technology into a four-legged prototype.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
james webb completed space telescope mirror37
Emerging Tech

Mini guidance satellites could be used to position telescopes in space

An issue with modern segmented telescopes is keeping each section of the mirror stable. Now, an MIT team has suggested using a miniature satellite the size of a shoebox to provide a steady, bright light to use as a reference point.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
iPad Pro (2018) review
Mobile

Apple tries to end bent iPad Pro controversy by explaining manufacturing process

Apple uploaded a new support page that tries to end the bent iPad Pro controversy by explaining the tablet's manufacturing process. The company maintained its position that a slightly bent iPad Pro is normal.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
probe visit ultima thule nh atmu69 binary sm 1
Emerging Tech

Ultima Thule, the most distant object ever explored, is shaped like a snowman

NASA's New Horizons probe is reached the farthest region of our Solar System on New Year's Day 2019, when it buzzed a distant object known as Ultima Thule located in the Kuiper Belt.
Posted By Georgina Torbet, AJ Dellinger
apple puts up privacy billboard ahead of ces 2019
Mobile

Apple makes a splash at CES 2019 with privacy-focused billboard in Las Vegas

Apple will not have an official presence at CES 2019. However, it is making a splash at the annual event with a privacy-focused billboard put up near the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
artifical soil planters food in space 189570 web 1
Emerging Tech

Artificial soil made from lava rock allows growing of food in space

New research has succeeded in growing plants in high-tech planters which use artificial soil made from lava rock. Researchers have recorded the ways that plants adapt to conditions similar to those in space such as low levels of nitrogen.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
red dead redemption 2 companion app leaks
Gaming

‘Red Dead Redemption 2,’ ‘God of War,’ ‘Spider-Man’ lead GDC Awards nominees

The nominees for the 2019 Game Developers Choice Awards have been revealed, with Red Dead Redemption 2, God of War, and Spider-Man leading the way. The winners will be announced during this year's Game Developers Conference on March 20.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit