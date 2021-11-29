  1. News

The Ryse Smartshades are HomeKit-compatible conversion kits for your blinds

Patrick Hearn
By

Smart blinds often intimidate people due to the imagined difficulty of installation and high price point, but what if you could convert your existing blinds into motorized, HomeKit-compatible ones with a minimum of effort? That’s the question Ryse asked before they launched their SmartShades line. The SmartShades attach to your existing blinds and use a small-but-powerful motor to raise your lower them.

You don’t have to have any electrical know-how to set the SmartShades up, either. Everything is battery powered, and that leads to the most impressive part of this device: a single charge lasts for up to six months. It comes with a USB cable for easy recharging, but you can also purchase an optional quick-release BatteryPack if there’s no outlet nearby. Even once the pack is out of charge, it only takes a few hours to power it back up.

The Ryse SmartShades fit to existing blinds to make them smart.

The Ryse SmartShades works with Apple HomeKit, but also integrates with Google Assistant and Alexa through the SmartBridge. The company promises that even more integrations will become available after launch. Many smart blind systems work with smart assistants, but HomeKit is often overlooked. The HomeKit compatibility makes the SmartShades worth consideration, especially by users that prefer Siri over other systems.

You can set schedules and timers to control your blinds. If you’re an early riser, you can set the shades to open at 7 AM, but then close automatically at 6 PM when it gets dark outside. You can also control them at any time by asking your smart assistant to raise or lower your shades. You can control each shade individually or group them together in the app to make it easier to lift entire rooms at once.

Since the Ryse SmartShades are a retrofit solution, you don’t have to do remove your existing blinds. Just install the motor and connect your existing blinds to it. Perhaps the most outstanding part about the Ryse SmartShades is the price point.

At just $149, the Ryse SmartShades are more affordable than much of the competition on the market today. For example, the Tilt Roller Shades retail for $259. Buying brand-new smart blinds will cost you a pretty penny, but retrofitting your existing blinds to work with your smart home doesn’t have to break the bank. The Ryse SmartShades are available for purchase from the HelloRyse website.

Editors' Recommendations

Why you need a smart carbon monoxide detector over a traditional one

Nest Protect

The best video doorbells for 2021: Which should you buy for Cyber Monday?

A person pressing the Arlo Video Doorbell.

The best streaming devices for 2021: Which should you buy on Cyber Monday?

Apple TV 4K, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

The best TVs 2021: Which should you buy on Cyber Monday?

sony a9g 4k hdr oled tv review 4

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

The best OLED laptops for 2021

dell xps 15 oled eight core processor snexbtzu

Sling Orange vs. Sling Blue: What’s the difference?

A family using Sling TV.

Best Cyber Monday monitor deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

LG 32UD99-W review hero

Cyber Monday TV deals drop this 75-inch QLED TV to only $800

Hisense H8G Quantum

Best Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals 2021: Ready for you to buy

instant pot lux duo nova smart wifi vortex plus air fryer deals mothers day sale 2020

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s next update includes final fighter adjustments

Inkling in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Best Cyber Monday Phone deals 2021: Huge deals begin

apple airpods pro ipad mini lg un7070 4k tv dell xps 13 samsung galaxy note 20 deals amazon best buy screen 1500x1000

Walmart Cyber Monday deal drops this 32-inch Roku TV to $129

Hisense 32-inch Roku TV on a white background.