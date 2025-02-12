 Skip to main content
Galaxy A56 leak reveals official colors of Samsung’s chief mid-ranger

Samsung Galaxy A55 pink color leaked render.
Evan Blass

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is a solid phone for your everyday needs, and the upcoming Galaxy A56 is expected to take the experience a notch higher with slight improvements without a significant price hike. Ahead of its launch, a series of leaked images reveal the official design and colors of the Galaxy A56.

A fresh new leak of the Samsung Galaxy A56 comes from notable leaker Evan Blass, showing the mid-ranger in four (likely) official colors. The set of images leaked by Blass includes light and dark gray, a subtle dark green or moss colorway with a chalk-like finish, and a light pink that we have previously seen on the Galaxy S23 as well as the S24 FE. The back is expected to be made of glass instead of plastic.

Although the design remains largely unchanged from the previous generation, the rear camera now houses three lenses in a single array, which is black across all color variants. This differs from the Galaxy A55 which uses three distinct rings to separate the cameras, and we could even see other A series phones adopt a similar change in 2025.

Samsung Galaxy A55 color renders
Evan Blass

The frame, seemingly metal from its looks, also appears flatter than the previous generation. The Galaxy A55 preserves the raised section for the volume and power buttons, which officially called the “Key Island.” The frame also gets a brushed metal finish, with a previous leak hinting at the use of aluminum.

The lack of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner also suggests an optical fingerprint reader sits in the AMOLED display. Talking of which, we see sizable bezels around the display, and this could help buyers differentiate the Galaxy A56 from more premium phones.

Other specifications of the Galaxy A56 have yet to be confirmed, but it tentatively sports an Exynos 1580 chipset. The three cameras on the back will likely include a 50MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 5MP macro, which makes up for the same setup as the previous generation. The front camera is said to be downgraded to 12MP.

The Galaxy A56 is also the first mid-ranger from Samsung to get faster charging at 45W, up from 25W previously. The battery, however, is expected to be the same 5,000mAh pack as last year. Additionally, the phone is expected to release with One UI 7 based on Android 15 right out of the box. Even though Samsung hasn’t given any clear indications about its launch, we can expect it to be among the first A series the company launches this year.

As with previous Galaxy A5X phones, this one might not launch in the U.S. But in the UK, the Galaxy A56 is rumored to price around 440 British pounds, which translates to roughly $550 — a reasonable price for a well-equipped mid-ranger like this.

