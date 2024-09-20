Samsung Galaxy Ring tipped to get two new sizes

The Samsung Galaxy Ring almost immediately became an Oura Ring competitor due to its lower price, but there’s a problem: it’s only available up to size 13. If you have larger fingers, you might not be able to find one that fits comfortably. According to Max Jambor on X, that’s soon going to be a thing of the past. The leaker claims that Samsung will announce Galaxy Rings in sizes 14 and 15 in the coming weeks.

When the Galaxy Ring first launched, it was available in sizes 5 to 13. That’s the basic sizing standard in the U.S., but an increasing number of men have fingers that fall in the 14-15 range and need something slightly larger.

So, what makes the Galaxy Ring such a great pick? Unlike the Oura Ring, there are no subscription fees. That makes the Galaxy Ring stand out in a crowded market of subscription-based wearable devices despite its less efficient tracking features.

Don’t get us wrong, there are more advanced wearables out there. Even so, if you’re all-in on the Samsung ecosystem, the Galaxy Ring is a solid pick. When paired with the Samsung Galaxy Watch, the Ring gets a boost in battery life as the Watch can take over certain health-tracking features. When connected to a Samsung smartphone, you can also use gesture controls.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Ring also has a lot going for it in the style column. The transparent charging case makes it look like a high-end piece of jewelry, while the black design (or gold, if you prefer) looks fantastic, yet nondescript.

In addition to more size options, Samsung is expanding the Ring’s availability to more regions. It’s set to launch in Mexico on October 3.