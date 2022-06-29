 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

Sleep pods coming for economy passengers

Trevor Mogg
By

Economy passengers who break into a cold sweat at the mere thought of a long-haul flight will be delighted to learn that things are finally changing.

Air New Zealand confirmed this week that it will be launching its first “Skynest” sleep pods with the new Dreamliner jets joining its fleet in 2024.

“It’s time to swap the headrest for some bed rest,” the Kiwi carrier said in a tweet that included images (below) of the new economy-class sleep pods for flights to the U.S. and Europe.

1 of 3
Economy-passenger sleep pods coming to Air New Zealand.
Air New Zealand
Economy-passenger sleep pods coming to Air New Zealand.
Air New Zealand
Economy-passenger sleep pods coming to Air New Zealand.
Air New Zealand

Unveiled by the airline a couple of years ago, the sleep pods will be around 79 inches (200 centimeters) long and 31 inches (58 centimeters) wide and come with bedding, a charging port, and a reading light. A privacy curtain is also part of the design. To make way for a set of six pods, the airline has removed five economy seats on its incoming Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

The drawback — yes, this is economy, so there has to be at least one — is that you won’t be able to use a Skynest pod for the entirety of a long-haul flight. Instead, you’ll be limited to a four-hour slot, with only one slot available per passenger per flight. The additional cost — another drawback — has yet to be announced.

Air New Zealand said that feedback from customers had “highlighted the importance for a good night’s sleep and the need for more space and comfort,” leading it to come up with the design for the sleep pods.

Commenting on the new feature, Greg Foran, the carrier’s CEO, said: “New Zealand’s location puts us in a unique position to lead on the ultra-long-haul travel experience. We have zeroed in on sleep, comfort, and wellness because we know how important it is for our customers to arrive well-rested.”

Foran added: “Whether they are heading straight into a meeting, or to their first holiday hotspot, they want to hit the ground running. We wanted to offer our economy customers a lie-flat option and that’s how Skynest was born. It’s going to be a real game changer for the economy travel experience.”

Even if it’s only for four hours, a nap in a sleep pod will surely go some way to relieving the stress of being cooped up in coach during a very long flight.

Editors' Recommendations

Best gaming deals for July 2022

father and son playing video games

Best video game deals for July 2022

Best PlayStation deals for July 2022

PS5 and DualSense art.

Best PS5 game deals: Hours of AAA entertainment from $15

Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

Watch Rocket Lab launch NASA’s CAPSTONE satellite to the moon

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket launches the CAPSTONE satellite to space.

Only Murders in the Building season 2 review: A welcome return

Oliver, Charles, and Mabel stand at a party together in Only Murders in the Building Season 2.

How George Michael’s new biographer uncovered the turmoil behind the pop persona

james gavin george michael bio interview pridemonth featuredimage 2

The witches return in first teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2

The cast of Hocus Pocus 2.

Tim Roth plays mind games with Rebecca Hall in Resurrection trailer

Rebecca Hall in Resurrection.

Sony’s new InZone gaming headsets raise the bar for PS5 audio

The Sony InZone Gaming headsets

Sony’s first gaming monitor is under $1,000 and all-in on HDR

sony launches inzone gaming monitors pxl 20220615 150759757

Stardew Valley’s influence on gaming is only becoming stronger

stardew valley influence nintendo direct mini partner showcase farming

The best Nintendo Switch Lite accessories

Three Nintendo Switch Lite systems next to each other.