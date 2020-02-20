News

Watch your toes. Snapchat’s new lens turns the ground into hot lava

By

Kids who grew up pretending the floor was hot lava can now actually turn the ground into a molten mess using a smartphone and Snapchat’s newest augmented reality technology. Snap Inc. has launched ground segmentation World Lenses, a new tool that recognizes where the ground is in a photgraph in order to douse it with water or, yes, turn it into hot lava.

The feature demonstrates just how far Snapchat’s augmented reality technology has come from just simply placing a dancing hot dog into a scene. The ground segmentation technology uses machine learning to identify which parts of the image are the ground and which are not, a challenge that involved teaching a computer the geometry and semantics of the real world.

Once the camera recognizes what the ground is, the AR lenses will turn the ground into hot lava, complete with steam and unscathed patches of ground to jump on. Or, the “floor is water” lens will flood the ground and include a reflection of everything else in the scene.

The new World Lenses are a result of an internal version of Lens Studio, the desktop platform that allows users to create their own lenses. The internal version allowed Snap team members to build the lenses; Snap says the ability to recognize the floor may eventually be part of the widely available Lens Studio as well.

Snap calls the ground segmentation “a natural evolution and next step for us in understanding what the camera can see and helping our community learn more about the world around them.” Snapchat launched World Lenses in 2017, expanding beyond the selfie lenses that use facial recognition to apply the filters that are now what Snapchat is most known for. The ground segmentation expands on options like sky replacement filters. Other World Lenses that are more advanced than that now-iconic dancing hot dog include the option to transform iconic landmarks using AR.

To find the ground segmentation lenses, update Snapchat, then head into the camera view with the rear-facing camera. (Double tap if you are in selfie mode to switch cameras.)Tap the camera screen to bring up the lens carousel and look for the new options called “floor is water” and “floor is lava.”

Editors' Recommendations

The best camera straps for 2020

best camera straps

The best Canon cameras for 2020

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

The best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus cases to protect your $1,000 phone

Samsung Galaxy s10 plus hands-on

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs. iPhone 11 Pro Max: Get Plus or go Max?

rear of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

What to expect from smartphone makers now that MWC 2020 is canceled

what to expect at mwc 2018 mobile world congress preview 1500x1000

Bill and Ted Face the Music: Every excellent (and bogus) thing we know

Sony PS5: Games, price, specs, release date and more

Sony cancels its appearance at PAX East over coronavirus fears

Xbox Series X vs. PS5: Here’s what we know so far

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra

Congress has concerns over Ring’s partnerships with police departments

congress has concerns over rings police partnerships ring floodlight camera 1

Google’s first Android 11 developer preview brings permissions tweaks and more

features refinements android 11 wishlist 10 q hands on 2

No new DLC planned for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate beyond second Fighter Pass

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

You can finally own the Star Wars Skywalker saga in 4K UHD without Disney+

A.I. translation tool sheds light on the secret language of mice