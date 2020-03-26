  1. News

Snapchat wants to help you bust coronavirus myths with a new game

By

A new Snapchat filter wants to stop the spread of coronavirus misinformation by turning busting myths into a trivia game. 

The COVID-19 Myth Busting game rolled out on Thursday, March 26, and is an interactive filter that prompts players to choose between fact or fiction when it comes to the coronavirus, according to Mashable. You can then take a selfie and share your results with your friends, inviting them to play along with you for the 10-question game. 

Players will be prompted with statements about the coronavirus and have to choose if it is a fact or a myth. You can expect questions like “Thermal scanners can detect that someone is infected with COVID—19” (hint, it’s false), and “Spraying chlorine all over your body will not kill COVID-19” (which is obviously true). 

Snapchat

The filter game is a form of entertainment in these dull, social distancing times, while also providing useful information about the coronavirus outbreak. All of the information from the game comes from the World Health Organization (WHO), so you know you’re getting the facts. 

There has been a lot of misinformation and conspiracy theories about coronavirus spreading around the internet, like the rumor that 5G network speeds caused the outbreak (completely false).

The new filter is Snapchat’s unique way of providing credible coronavirus facts to its users. Other platforms have also added their own version of a coronavirus information hub, including Facebook, which started to put credible coronavirus information at the top of its news feed. Here, you’ll find articles, videos, advice, and posts containing accurate and helpful information about the coronavirus outbreak. 

Google Maps is also helping spread awareness, especially when it comes to what you should do if you have any coronavirus symptoms. Now, when people search for a doctor’s office or other medical facilities on Google Maps, they are prompted with a warning about how they should call their doctor before going anywhere in-person to help stop the rapid spread of the virus. 

As of Thursday, there have been more than 495,080 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, and 22,295 confirmed deaths, according to an online dashboard that tracks cases.

