Snapchat has announced it will no longer promote President Donald Trump’s account on the video-sharing platform.

“We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover,” a spokesperson for parent company Snap told Digital Trends. “Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society, and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America.”

Snapchat said Trump’s Snap stories will not be promoted on Snapchat’s Discover homepage. Trump’s public Snapchat account won’t be removed.

The decision was made over the weekend and first reported by the New York Times.

A Snap spokesperson said that the social media platform has a responsibility to their users to show them public content that will enhance their experience on Snapchat, adding that the Discover page is not a “town square” where anyone can speak publicly to all users.

Trump has yet to respond to Snapchat’s decision publicly.

The move follows Twitter’s move to hide and issue a public notice on one of Trump’s tweets last week, saying the tweet violated its policies about the “glorification of violence.”

