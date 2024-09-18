 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

Software updates for cheap Samsung phones may soon get a lot better

By
The Samsung Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55's screens.
The Samsung Galaxy A35 (left) and Galaxy A55 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is expected to launch in India at the end of September. TheTechOutlook first reported the leak, sharing an interesting tidbit of information: The A16 5G will get six years of guaranteed software updates.

Samsung started offering seven years of updates with the launch of the Galaxy S24 (a much more expensive device) earlier this year, a stark upgrade from the four years of updates offered with the S23.

Recommended Videos

Note that this is six years of security updates and six major OS updates. With the Galaxy S24 getting seven years of updates, this might not seem like a big deal — but budget phones traditionally have much less support from manufacturers. Many only receive two years of updates after launch.

Continued support could mark the start of a tremendously beneficial trend. Right now, the rest of the Galaxy A lineup will receive four years of updates. If Samsung begins offering a minimum of six years of support to all of its cheaper handsets, that would be a huge step forward.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55's rear panels.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Galaxy A16 5G is expected to have a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also include two potential chips: the Exynos 1330 and the MediaTek Dimensity 6300. The MediaTek is slightly larger at 6 nanometers, but that’s the biggest difference between the two.

Depending on your taste, you should be able to get the phone in light green, blue, black, or gold.

Sure, the Galaxy A16 5G doesn’t have all the bells and whistles that its higher-end cousins do, but there are a huge number of people who don’t need those features. For someone who just wants a phone to check social media, stay in touch with friends, and maybe play a game here and there, the A16 5G looks like a great choice. And if its six years of updates is a sign of what’s to come to other budget Samsung phones, we really can’t wait.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Samsung may have a big design change in store for its next folding phone
The hinge on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

More news is being reported about the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. And once again, the news suggests that the new foldable could take some design cues from the company’s Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to The Elec, the new phone could have a titanium backplate similar to the company’s flagship. If true, this would make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim the company’s first titanium foldable. Until now, Samsung's foldables have featured stainless steel or carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) for their backplates.

Read more
4 cheap Samsung phones are getting a top Galaxy AI feature
The Samsung Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55's cameras.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy A series phone, then look out for a software update very soon that will add Circle to Search, one of the most helpful Galaxy AI features. Initially launched with the Galaxy S24 series, Circle to Search’s name gives away its functionality. Simply circle, highlight, or tap just about anything on the  screen, and the feature uses AI to perform a visual search with Google to get you results.

Circle to Search is all about speed and convenience, as you don’t have to leave an app or even know what you want to search for, so even if it’s an unknown item of clothing or a mystery animal, you can still learn all about it with a simple gesture. The feature is set to arrive on the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A54, along with the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A34.

Read more
5 phones you should buy instead of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, showing the back of the phone.

Samsung recently released its newest generation of foldable devices, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 leading the pack. This is Samsung's latest and greatest folding phone, and it packs in a ton of power and features with the latest software.

But there’s also another factor to consider, especially for the Galaxy Z Fold 6: the price. It’s certainly not cheap, and in fact, there was a price increase with the new model, so it’s more expensive than ever. If you’re thinking about buying the Galaxy Z Fold 6, here are five alternatives you should think about buying instead.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Read more