Paramount confirms Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Knuckles show

Tomas Franzese
By

As part of ViacomCBS Investor Day, the company highlighted the upcoming slate of movies and TV series coming to theaters and Paramount+. One of the day’s most significant announcements was that the popular video game character Sonic the Hedgehog is getting a third film and a spinoff starring Knuckles the Echidna.

#SonicMovie3 is officially in development from @ParamountPics and @SEGA! Plus, next year a new original #Knuckles series with @IdrisElba is coming to #ParamountPlus. #SonicMovie2 hits theaters April 8! pic.twitter.com/M0EM3NNd2p

&mdash; Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

So far, Paramount has partnered with Sega to produce two Sonic the Hedgehog films. The first is notorious for having to redesign its ugly Sonic, but it was actually quite an endearing film in the end that made over $300 million worldwide just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020. The first sequel looks to up the ante with the introduction of a Dr. Eggman more accurate to the games, as well as the debut of Tails and Knuckles. 

Knuckles, in particular, has caused a stir because Idris Elba, a popular and respected actor who is known for his work in Luther and The Suicide Squad, voices him. That positive buzz means it’s not too surprising that Sega and Paramount are developing a live-action Knuckles series for Paramount+. And who knows where the studio will go with a third film? That movie doesn’t have a release date, but Paramount plans to release the Knuckles series in 2023. 

Sega’s CEO Haruki Satomi discussed the Japanese company’s partnership with Paramount in a separate statement. “We are delighted to announce that the third Sonic theatrical film and the first live-action Sonic series for Paramount+ are being actively developed,” he said. “We’ve got a remarkable partnership with Paramount, and we are excited to continue expanding the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with them.” You can check out his complete statement in the following tweet. 

A special message about the future of the Sonic franchise from the CEO of SEGA CORPORATION, Haruki Satomi: pic.twitter.com/i3XX5YwsY3

&mdash; Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) February 15, 2022

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theaters on April 8, 2022. Meanwhile, the next game in the series, Sonic Frontiers, will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch later this year.

