  1. News

Space station astronauts take shelter as cloud of debris threatens their safety

Trevor Mogg
By

The seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) were forced to take shelter in the Crew Dragon and Soyuz spacecraft early on Monday as the orbiting outpost came close to a cloud of hazardous space junk.

According to NASA, the junk had been created after Russia destroyed one of its old satellites in an anti-satellite missile test, with the blast reportedly creating around 1,500 separate pieces of debris.

No damage has been reported to the ISS, and NASA said it will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days.

Describing the emergency, the space agency said the crew members made their way to their spacecraft shortly before 2 a.m. ET and stayed there until around 4 a.m.

The ISS is “passing through or near” the debris cloud every 90 minutes as it orbits 250 miles above Earth. The astronauts were told to shelter for the second and third passes following a risk assessment by the debris office and ballistics specialists at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

NASA response

In a statement on the incident, NASA administrator Bill Nelson didn’t hold back, describing Russia’s satellite strike as “reckless and dangerous.”

Nelson said: “I’m outraged by this irresponsible and destabilizing action. With its long and storied history in human spaceflight, it is unthinkable that Russia would endanger not only the American and international partner astronauts on the ISS, but also their own cosmonauts. Their actions are reckless and dangerous, threatening as well the Chinese space station and the taikonauts on board.”

The NASA chief said that “all nations have a responsibility to prevent the purposeful creation of space debris from ASATs [anti-satellite tests] and to foster a safe, sustainable space environment.”

The U.S State Department also issued a statement, describing the satellite strike as “dangerous and irresponsible.” It added that the Russian satellite strike has significantly increased the risk to the ISS crew, as well as to other spaceflight activities.

The U.S. State Department confirms and condemns that Russia conducted an anti-satellite weapon (ASAT) test in low Earth orbit.

Full statement: pic.twitter.com/2WIUuWV6Mh

&mdash; Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) November 15, 2021

Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, attempted to downplay the incident, saying: “The orbit of the object, which forced the crew today to move into spacecraft according to standard procedures, has moved away from the ISS orbit. The station is in the green zone.”

According to earlier NASA research, there are already tens of millions of pieces of space debris orbiting Earth. Most are less than 1mm long and impossible to track, but there are also estimated to be around 500,000 marble-sized pieces among the orbiting junk.

The space station orbits Earth at around 17,500 mph, so any object striking the facility has the potential to cause serious damage and risk to life. Functioning satellites providing important communication services and other data could also be knocked out by a collision with space debris, with the impact potentially creating more junk.

The addition of a new cloud of debris is a serious cause of concern, with NASA and its counterparts using special monitoring technology to track it as well as it can, and adjusting the space station’s orbit if necessary.

Editors' Recommendations

IBM’s new 127-qubit processor is a major breakthrough in quantum computing

IBM has announced its 127-qubit “Eagle” quantum processor.

Nvidia is intentionally capping frame rates on GeForce Now. What’s going on?

Nvidia GeForce RTX Gaming Setup with Monitor and PC build.

Best Black Friday Roomba Deals 2021: What to buy today

are robot mops safe for children and pets irobot roomba s9 photo lifestyle yogamom dog

Best Black Friday Ring Doorbell Deals 2021: What to Expect

best labor day smart home deals 2020 ring video doorbell gen 2 and mail person 1200x9999

Best Black Friday Instant Pot Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

instant pot lux duo nova smart wifi vortex plus air fryer deals mothers day sale 2020

Best Black Friday security camera deals 2021: Deals you can shop now

Lorex 1080p wire-free camera security system

Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals 2021

Best Black Friday Tablet Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Tablet Deals 2021

Best Black Friday iPhone deals 2021: Sales you can shop right now

Best Black Friday iPhone Deals 2021

Best Black Friday Phone Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Phone Deals 2021

Halo Infinite’s surprise launch is a rule-breaking power play for Xbox

The Master Chief in a trailer for Halo Infinite

Best Black Friday iPad Deals 2021: What to buy today

Best Black Friday iPad Deals 2021

Best Black Friday Laptop Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Laptop Deals 2021