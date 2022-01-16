  1. News

How to watch SpaceX Cargo Dragon depart from ISS this week

Georgina Torbet
By

This week, a SpaceX Cargo Dragon craft will depart from the International Space Station (ISS) carrying supplies and scientific experiments back to Earth. The uncrewed craft is scheduled to begin its journey on Friday, and its departure from the ISS will be livestreamed by NASA. We’ve got all the details on how you can watch along at home below.

What to expect from the departure

The SpaceX Cargo Dragon spacecraft is set to depart the International Space Station.
The SpaceX Cargo Dragon spacecraft is set to depart the International Space Station on Friday, January 21, for a splashdown Saturday, January 22, off the coast of Florida. NASA

The Cargo Dragon arrived at the ISS after launching on December 21 last year. Now it will return, having been loaded up with 4,900 pounds of supplies and equipment before it departs from the space station. This includes experiments like a light imaging microscope which was used to examine matter at a microscopic level, the results of a study into the use of nanoparticles for fabricating new materials, and the results of a study into how the human body responds to the microgravity environment of the ISS.

The Dragon will perform a parachute-assisted splashdown off the coast of Florida, from where recovery teams will collect the capsule for potential future reuse and take the scientific results to researchers for analysis.

How to watch the departure

The departure of the spacecraft will be livestreamed by NASA on its channel, NASA TV. You can watch this at home by either heading to NASA’s website or by using the video embedded near the top of this page.

Coverage will begin at 10:15 a.m. ET (7:15 a.m. PT) on Friday, January 21. The undocking itself is scheduled for 10:40 a.m. ET (7:40 a.m. PT). Coverage will run of the preparations, the undocking, and the beginning of the journey away from the station.

The spacecraft will then travel away from the station and toward Earth, before making its splashdown at around 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT) on Saturday, January 22. This splashdown will not be livestreamed, however, if you want to follow along with the craft’s progress you can head to NASA’s space station blog where there will be updates on the status of the craft as it approaches and makes its splashdown.

Editors' Recommendations

How Wordle and Wordle! teamed up for charity

The result of a Wordle game.

Call of Duty: Warzone guide with tips and tricks to win the war

Soldiers from the Warzone Pacific update.

The top 10 best racing games on PC

A sports car at dusk in Forza Horizon 5.

Everything we know about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

See the dramatic and beautiful flame nebula in Orion

The Flame Nebula region as seen with APEX and VISTA.

Citizen scientists help discover a Jupiter-like planet 379 light-years away

This illustration depicts a Jupiter-like exoplanet called TOI-2180 b. It was discovered in data from NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.

This weird exoplanet is shaped like a rugby ball

Artist impression of planet WASP-103b and its host star: ESA’s exoplanet mission Cheops has revealed that an exoplanet orbiting its host star within a day has a deformed shape more like that of a rugby ball than a sphere. The planet, known as WASP-103b is located in the constellation of Hercules. It has been deformed by the strong tidal forces between the planet and its host star WASP- 103, which is about 200 degrees hotter and 1.7 times larger than the Sun.

K-pop NFTs are here, but I’m not convinced they’re worth it

Kang Hyewon NFT from KLKTN.

Roborock S7 Max vs. Ecovacs Deebot X1

The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni cleaning hardwood floors.

Should gaming embrace NFT? Both sides of the debate weigh in

Multiple phone screens showing the NFT-focused service called Ubisoft Quartz.

With Mario Kart 9 rumors swirling, we need these 4 features

Bowser and Link face off in a Mario Kart battle.

How to watch the Russian spacewalk outside the ISS this week

Pictured from left are the Soyuz MS-19 crew spacecraft and the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module with the Prichal docking module attached as the International Space Station orbited 266 miles above the Indian Ocean off the western coast of Australia.

The best TV brands of 2022: Which should you buy?

Samsung QN90A 4k TV with speakers.