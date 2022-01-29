  1. News

How to watch SpaceX launch an Italian satellite today

Georgina Torbet
By

SpaceX will launch an Italian satellite today in a mission that has suffered several delays due to bad weather. Conditions at the launch site in Florida are looking promising today, so we’ve got the details on how to watch the launch.

Typically for SpaceX, various parts of the rocket are being re-used from previous missions. “The Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission previously supported the launch of Arabsat-6A and STP-2. After stage separation, Falcon 9 will return to Earth and land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station,” SpaceX writes. “One half of the fairings supporting this mission previously supported Transporter-1, Transporter-2, and one Starlink mission, and the other half previously supported SAOCOM 1B, Transporter-2, and one Starlink mission. ”

What to expect from the launch

COSMO-SkyMed mission ready for launch.
COSMO-SkyMed mission ready for launch. SpaceX

SpaceX will use one of its Falcon 9 rockets launched from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station to carry an Earth observation satellite into orbit. The mission for the Italian Space Agency will launch a COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation 2 satellite to add to the COSMO-SkyMed satellite constellation.

The launch has had to be pushed back twice so far. It had originally been scheduled for Thursday, Friday 27, and then was rescheduled to yesterday, Friday, January 28. In both cases, it had been delayed due to weather conditions at the launch site. “Standing down from today’s launch of COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 due to poor weather conditions at the launch site tonight; next opportunity is tomorrow, January 29 at 6:11 p.m. EST,” SpaceX tweeted.

There is another SpaceX launch planned for this weekend as well. A Starlink launch was also pushed back to allow for this change in schedule. “This shift sets up back-to-back targeted Falcon 9 launches in Florida this weekend with our next Starlink mission set to lift off from LC-39A on Sunday, January 30,” SpaceX tweeted.

How to watch the launch

SpaceX will livestream the launch today, so you can watch along at home. The livestream will cover final launch preparations, liftoff, ascent and first stage separation, second stage ignition, fairing deployment, and payload separation. In addition, it will show the entry burn and catching of the first stage.

Coverage begins 15 minutes before launch, so just before 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) today, Saturday, January 29. You can watch the livestream either by heading to SpaceX’s YouTube page or by using the video embedded at the top of this page.

Editors' Recommendations

Watch NASA putting its VIPER lunar rover through its paces

A prototype of NASA's VIPER lunar rover.

SpaceX rocket set to slam into the moon at 5,000 mph

A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on May 30, for the first crewed test flight of the Crew Dragon capsule. flight

Alienware x15 R2 debuts 12th-gen Intel on laptops today

Intel announces Intel Arc dGPU for Alienware x17 laptop.

James Webb Space Telescope reaches destination, so now what?

James Webb Space Telescope illustration.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Nvidia’s enigmatic GA103 GPU finally spotted in the wild

The first appearance of Nvidia's GA103 GPU from a RTX 3080 Ti laptop.

The best racing games for Xbox Series X

best xbox one x games forza horizon 4 review 12

Grab a Dell G15 gaming laptop for only $600 — over $400 off!

best 15 inch laptops dell xps 2020 02 768x6400

These HP Pavilion laptops are ON SALE right now

The 14-inch HP Pavilion Laptop with icons on the screen.

Shop Chromebooks for as low as $119 at this Best Buy sale

The Acer Chromebook 311 in silver.

The iRobot Roomba i3+ is $200 cheaper at Walmart today

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus cleaning a wooden floor.

How to use Continuity Markup and Sketch

how to use continuity markup sketch mac ipad pencils pixabay

Space Force season 2 trailer teases mayhem on Earth, in space

The cast of Space Force looks at the camera.