SpaceX and NASA have set a date for the launch of a historic mission to send NASA astronauts into space from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

The launch aboard Crew Dragon will be held on May 27, according to announcements by Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA.

Part of the space organization’s Commercial Crew Program, the mission will send two NASA astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, to the International Space Station.

NASA retired the Space Shuttle in 2011. While SpaceX has sent a successful cargo trip to the ISS using the Crew Dragon, this will be the rocket’s first flight with humans. NASA has been working with SpaceX to ensure its Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft can safely accomplish the mission.

Last month, NASA and SpaceX dismissed concerns that the coronavirus pandemic would delay the flight, saying at the time the two organizations were targeting a launch in mid-to-late May.

Both Behnken and Hurley are veteran astronauts. Hurley was on the Space Shuttle’s final mission in 2011.

If all goes according to plan, the Dragon will take off at 4:32 p.m. ET on May 27. While the duration for the mission has yet to be finalized, the spacecraft can stay in orbit for 110 days.

