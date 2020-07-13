  1. News

SpaceX is launching a South Korean military satellite on Tuesday

By

After having to scrub its planned Starlink launch on Saturday, July 11, SpaceX will this week be going ahead with the launch of a South Korean military satellite with its ANASIS-II mission.

Over the weekend, SpaceX confirmed that it had completed a static fire test of its Falcon 9 rocket ahead of the launch. The static fire test consists of getting ground control, the launch pad, and the rocket ready as if it were for the real launch. The rocket is then loaded up with fuel and it briefly fires its engines for a few seconds. This allows the engineers to measure factors such as the pressure and the temperature and to check that everything is working as it should.

With the static test fire complete, the company is ready to perform the real launch on Tuesday, June 14.

The Falcon 9 booster used in Tuesday’s launch will be the same one that was recently used for SpaceX’s historic first crewed test flight of its new Crew Dragon capsule, carrying NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken to the International Space Station and marking the first time astronauts had been launched from U.S. soil since the ending of the Space Shuttle program in 2011.

The reusability of rocket boosters is a major innovation by SpaceX, and one way in which the company has distinguished itself and plans to make rocket launches more affordable.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on May 30, for the first crewed test flight of the Crew Dragon capsule. flight
A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off on May 30, for the first crewed test flight of the Crew Dragon capsule. SpaceX

As the satellite being launched on Tuesday is a military satellite, not much is known about it. ANASIS-II was built by Airbus, is designed to provide secure communications, and that it is based on the Eurostar satellite platform. SpaceFlightNow reports that the satellite was formerly known as KMilSatCom 1 and was purchased by South Korea from Lockheed Martin, as part of an offset of the purchase of fighter jets, and was subcontracted to Airbus.

Watch the launch live

The launch scheduled to go ahead at around 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 14, according to CNET. If you want to watch the launch happen live, SpaceX shares livestreams of its launches on its website, with coverage beginning 15 minutes before launch.

Editors' Recommendations

SpaceX scrubs its 10th Starlink satellite launch once again

spacexs eighth starlink launch set for this weekend space x satellite

Space station astronaut speaks of the joy of photographing Earth

space station astronaut says why he loves photographing earth dust plume

Crew Dragon astronauts talk about prep for first splashdown since 1975

watch astronaut bob behnken tour of spacexs crew dragon

Check out Crew Dragon astronaut’s stunning Earth photos captured from ISS

trashed 27 sandstorms 2

TikTok sees increase in government requests for user data

TikTok's Logo

Iconic music venue will present live gigs you can watch in VR from your home

Brixton Academy 1

Apple’s iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 public betas are now available

Nanotech injections successfully restore vision in blind rats

Second stimulus check: What to know, who qualifies, and how much will you get?

Everything you need to know about the Tetris mobile game show

Sony invests $250 million in Fortnite maker Epic Games

playstation 5 controller and ps5

Android 11 beta 2 focuses on improving media controls

android 11 beta review features release date screenshots 3

The best true wireless earbuds for 2020

The best true wireless earbuds

What is this? Say hello to the new Google Nest speaker

Parallel parking never looked as cool as it does in these record-breaking stunts