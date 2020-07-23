  1. News

Steve Wozniak sues YouTube, Google over Bitcoin scam videos

By

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is suing YouTube and Google for videos on their platform that use his likeness in cryptocurrency giveaway scams. 

In a lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of California on Tuesday, Wozniak claims that the videos used his likeness without his permission. He and 17 others are suing YouTube and its parent company, Google, over the video scams. 

“As a result of defendants’ egregious failures to act and affirmative misconduct in promoting this criminal enterprise, plaintiff Wozniak has suffered, and continues to suffer, irreparable harm to his reputation, and YouTube users, including plaintiffs, have been defrauded out of millions of dollars,” the filing reads.

Gage Skidmore/Flickr

The lawsuit alleges that YouTube has “refused or failed” to take the scam videos down from the platform and even provided paid advertising to the videos. The filing includes screenshots of several separate YouTube videos that show Wozniak’s face attached to a 5,000 Bitcoin giveaway. 

Digital Trends reached out to Wozniak’s team to comment on the lawsuit. We also reached out to YouTube for comment and will update this story when we hear back. 

The filing comes one week after Twitter experienced a similar Bitcoin scam where celebrities, billionaires, and companies apparently posted messages offering anyone thousands of dollars worth of cryptocurrency. 

Twitter looked into the situation within an hour after the fake tweets began and eventually locked all verified accounts for two hours as a precautionary measure. The company said it believes the hack had been made possible by tricking one or more of its employees who had access to Twitter’s internal systems and tools.

Tuesday’s filing said that Twitter acted “swiftly and decisively” in shutting down crypto giveaway hacks and said that YouTube “has been unapologetically hosting, promoting, and directly profiting from similar scams.” 

Editors' Recommendations

Facebook ordered to pay $650 million in facial recognition lawsuit

sandberg says facebook will make changes to combat hate speech login

Twitter confirms DMs were accessed in last week’s major hack

Twitter logo

Twitter cracks down on QAnon accounts and related content

digital trends live episode 421 twitter hack scammers bitcoin shutdown 1310129

How Coinbase stopped the Twitter Bitcoin hack from being even worse

twitter and laptop hacked

Halo Infinite: Everything we know about the flagship Xbox game

everything from xbox e3 2018 halo infinite feat

Gaming is more popular than ever due to coronavirus

coronavirus gaming popular report e3

Amazon’s Scout delivery bots are rolling out in two new cities

Rocket League is finally going free-to-play this summer

July’s best gaming deals, including deep discounts on WB Lego games

1More unveils the Colorbuds, a new pair of vibrant wireless earbuds

How to watch today’s White House coronavirus briefing live

President Donald Trump speaks at a White House coronavirus briefing.

Stream your favorite Netflix shows on the Google Nest and Nest Hub Max

Google Nest Hub Max

Elon Musk says Neuralink chip will let you stream music into your brain

elon musk stylized image

Election 2020: The presidential candidate’s views on tech

Watch SpaceX catch both rocket fairing halves in huge nets for first time