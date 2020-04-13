  1. News

How to get your stimulus check if you don’t file taxes

By

The IRS is sending all Americans, including both taxpayers and non-taxpayers, stimulus checks as part of a $2 trillion initiative to combat the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the IRS will use the most recent tax filings to determine how much taxpayers will receive in their stimulus checks, non-taxpayers are also eligible for financial aid.

Where to enter information?

Non-taxpayers will need to visit the IRS’ dedicated webpage for COVID-19 stimulus checks, click on the blue button that says “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here,” and the same button on the succeeding page.

The link will access the Free File Fillable Forms website, which is a partner of the IRS, and where people will need to create an account before they can fill out a form.

The form will require several pieces of information, including the person’s full name, current mailing address, email address, birthday, Social Security number, bank account, details of qualifying children, and if available, the Identity Protection Personal Identification Number issued by the IRS and a state-issued ID such as a driver’s license.

An email will be sent to acknowledge the submission of the form, or to flag a problem with the information and how to fix it.

Who should use the Non-Filers form?

The people who should use the Non-Filers form are the U.S. citizens and permanent residents who had a total gross income of below $12,200, or below $24,400 for couples, in 2019. In addition, people who were not otherwise required to file taxes for 2019 will also use this form.

People who are receiving Social Security retirement, disability (SSDI), or survivor benefits, and those receiving Railroad Retirement and Survivor Benefits, will not have to use the form to receive $1,200, but they may do so to claim a $500 payment for each qualifying child under 17 years old.

What about taxpayers?

Americans who filed their taxes in 2018, or 2019 if they have already done so, may use the IRS’ Get My Payment app, launching in mid-April, to check their payment status, confirm their payment type, and enter bank account information.

Taxpayers who already have a direct deposit set up, however, will be the first to receive the stimulus checks.

