  1. News

This exoplanet has two suns – just like Tatooine

Georgina Torbet
By

A team of astronomers has detected a “Tatooine-like” exoplanet that orbits two stars. A person living on the planet would see two suns in the sky, like Luke Skywalker’s home planet in Star Wars — but unfortunately, it’s a gas giant, so don’t make any plans to build a house there.

The planet, known as Kepler-16b, is located 245 light-years away and was detected using a ground-based telescope at the Observatoire de Haute-Provence in France. A planet orbiting two stars is technically known as a circumbinary planet, and these are rarely discovered. They are interesting puzzles as it’s not clear how such planets form. Typically, planets form from disks of matter around a single star, called protoplanetary disks, but this might not work in a system with two stars.

Artist's impression of Kepler-16b, which can be seen in the foreground.
Artist’s impression of Kepler-16b, the first planet known to definitively orbit two stars – what’s called a circumbinary planet. The planet, which can be seen in the foreground, was discovered by NASA’s Kepler mission. NASA/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle

“Using this standard explanation it is difficult to understand how circumbinary planets can exist,” leader of the team, Amaury Triaud of the University of Birmingham, explained in a statement. “That’s because the presence of two stars interferes with the protoplanetary disc, and this prevents dust from agglomerating into planets, a process called accretion. The planet may have formed far from the two stars, where their influence is weaker, and then moved inwards in a process called disc-driven migration – or, alternatively, we may find we need to revise our understanding of the process of planetary accretion.”

Another notable feature of the planet is the way that it was detected. The planet was first discovered by the space-based telescope Kepler in 2011, but these researchers detected the planet using the radial velocity method, which used a ground-based telescope to look at the tiny variations in the star caused by the gravity of the planet orbiting around it. Detecting such planets from a ground-based telescope using this method is much cheaper than using space-based telescopes like Kepler, so it opens the door to discovering more planets like it in the future.

“Our discovery shows how ground-based telescopes remain entirely relevant to modern exoplanet research and can be used for exciting new projects,” said Dr. Isabelle Boisse of Aix-Marseille University. “Having shown we can detect Kepler-16b, we will now analyze data taken on many other binary star systems, and search for new circumbinary planets.”

Editors' Recommendations

NASA considers bird-like drones to explore Venus’s atmosphere

Graphic depiction of BREEZE- Bioinspired Ray for Extreme Environments and Zonal Exploration.

NASA’s Roman telescope could spot Earth-like planets

NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope

How to watch NASA launch next-gen weather satellite to space

how to watch nasa launch next gen weather satellite space goes t

These Black pioneers were pillars of the U.S space program

Bolden on the flight deck of Discovery during STS-60.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

How the Steam Deck dares to untether PC gaming from the PC

Two players using Steam Decks to play Stardew Valley.

The best wireless routers for 2022

Netgear's Nighthawk RAXE500 tri-band router

The best all-in-one computers for 2022

Microsoft Surface Studio 2

The best upcoming PS5 games

Peter and Miles from Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The best cheap printers for 2022

laser printer vs inkjet canon pixma mg6820

What the Steam Deck does that your PC doesn’t

Someone playing the Steam Deck.

This concept reimagines the original Mac if it came out today

A mock-up of a redesigned original Mac computer.

New this week: Studio 666, The Godfather, The Desperate Hour

Split image of Studio 666, The Godfather, & The Desperate Hour.