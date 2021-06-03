He’s sent rockets to space (and landed them again), given the EV market a much-needed boost, and launched a transportation project for ultra-high-speed travel. Now Elon Musk wants to open a diner.

Say what? A diner? Well, yes, at least according to a recent filing by Tesla for three new trademarks geared toward various restaurant services.

Specifically, Tesla’s filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) refers to “restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services, take-out restaurant services.”

According to Electrek, which first spotted the filing, the sought-after restaurant-related trademarks include one for the word “Tesla,” another for its “T” logo, and another for the company’s own specific design of the word “Tesla.”

OK, perhaps it’s not such a great surprise that Musk appears to be looking toward the restaurant industry for his next ambitious project. Or at least, his next project.

After all, three years ago the billionaire entrepreneur tweeted about his desire to include an eatery of sorts at Tesla Supercharger stations in Los Angeles.

“Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA,” Musk said in the tweet.

He hasn’t followed up on these ideas yet, but the recent filing with the USPTO certainly suggests that the electric-car company is moving toward including Tesla-branded restaurants at some of its Supercharger stations.

Such facilities may already sell drinks in a cafe setting and also include a lounge with vending machines where you can relax while you wait for your vehicle to charge, but at the current time you have to explore nearby amenities if you’re after a proper dining experience.

While there’s been no official word from Tesla on its apparent desire to move into the restaurant business, the recent filing suggests the company has put the plan on the menu and so could launch such a facility in the near future. Musk Mega Burger, anyone?

