  1. News

Tesla restaurants are on the menu, new filing suggests

By

He’s sent rockets to space (and landed them again), given the EV market a much-needed boost, and launched a transportation project for ultra-high-speed travel. Now Elon Musk wants to open a diner.

Say what? A diner? Well, yes, at least according to a recent filing by Tesla for three new trademarks geared toward various restaurant services.

Specifically, Tesla’s filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) refers to “restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services, take-out restaurant services.”

According to Electrek, which first spotted the filing, the sought-after restaurant-related trademarks include one for the word “Tesla,” another for its “T” logo, and another for the company’s own specific design of the word “Tesla.”

OK, perhaps it’s not such a great surprise that Musk appears to be looking toward the restaurant industry for his next ambitious project. Or at least, his next project.

After all, three years ago the billionaire entrepreneur tweeted about his desire to include an eatery of sorts at Tesla Supercharger stations in Los Angeles.

“Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA,” Musk said in the tweet.

Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates &amp; rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA

&mdash; Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2018

He hasn’t followed up on these ideas yet, but the recent filing with the USPTO certainly suggests that the electric-car company is moving toward including Tesla-branded restaurants at some of its Supercharger stations.

Such facilities may already sell drinks in a cafe setting and also include a lounge with vending machines where you can relax while you wait for your vehicle to charge, but at the current time you have to explore nearby amenities if you’re after a proper dining experience.

While there’s been no official word from Tesla on its apparent desire to move into the restaurant business, the recent filing suggests the company has put the plan on the menu and so could launch such a facility in the near future. Musk Mega Burger, anyone?

Editors' Recommendations

Enjoy this 360 tour showing NASA’s giant training pool for astronauts

NASA's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory.

NASA announces first Venus missions in more than 30 years

nasa discovery program concept studies venus20191211 16 1

Vizio updates its SmartCast TV software with voice commands and better search

Vizio SmartCast 2021 with voice commands

Vizio 2021 soundbars go big on Dolby Atmos and HDMI eARC support

vizio elevate soundbar review

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G buying guide: Everything you need to know

samsung galaxy s21 news

God of War delayed to 2022, Horizon Forbidden West aiming for holiday launch

God of War Delayed

Vizio’s entire 2021 TV line-up: Gaming-friendly models start at $250

Vizio 2021 TVs

The major Windows 10 redesign could finally be announced at June 24 event

windows 10 new font icons redesign sun valley refresh 1536x806

Apple App Store developer earnings grew 24% in 2020, according to study

apple best apps of the year 2020 app store

Pride Month 2021: Here’s how video game studios are celebrating

Xbox's Pride themed logo for Pride Month 2021.

Ikea hastily removes product page for its Sonos wall art speaker

Leaked image of an Ikea Sonos speaker

Eufy’s new floodlight camera with 360-degree pan and tilt is the ultimate watch guard

eufy new floodlight camera pan tilt 360 degrees cam 2 pro

Valorant gets a mobile version, but it won’t feature PC cross-play