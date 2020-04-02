  1. News

The best free trials to keep you entertained right now

By

We may be stuck spending a lot more time at home, but there’s still plenty to keep you busy while social distancing with so many different free trials on offer right now. 

Whether it’s streaming services, education, fitness apps, or whatever else, these are the best free trials available now. Just don’t forget to set a reminder for when the free trials end if you plan to cancel!

TV and Movies

Live TV Streaming Services

Roku 

New Roku device users get 30 days of free access to premium channels. The offer is part of the company’s “Home Together” initiative, which includes access to Showtime, Starz, EPIX, Smithsonian, and more kid-friendly content. 

Sling TV

Sling TV is offering its platform free for 14 days with no obligation. The 14-day trial includes 45 TV channels like CNN, Bravo, HGTV, Cartoon Network, TBS, Nick Jr., National Geographic, and more. 

Plex

For the next three months, you can stream free live TV without the need of a Plex Pass. The offer ends on June 30. 

Disney+

Even Disney+ is offering a free 7-day trial right now, which is more than enough time to binge-watch a few Marvel movies or have the kids re-watch Frozen II. 

Amazon Video Family Content

Amazon is opening up family-centric programming to all of its customers, regardless of whether or not they have an Amazon Prime subscription — you just need to have an Amazon account. Free shows include Pete the Cat, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Arthur, and movies like Stuart Little, Jumanji, and Elf. 

Showtime 

You can watch Showtime favorites like Homeland, Shameless, Black Monday, and more during Showtime’s free 30-day trial. 

Music 

Sirius XM 

Everyone, whether they are existing SiriusXM subscribers or not, can access the entire lineup of Premier Streaming content via the SiriusXM app, or the satellite radio’s website at siriusxm.com/streamfree. The offer goes until May 15. 

Tidal 

The music streaming service Tidal has paired up with brain.fm to offer scientifically curated playlists for sleep, relaxation, and focus during a 30-day trial. Expect content like recordings of rain and nature sounds, as well as relaxing classical and jazz compositions. 

Education 

ABC Mouse 

Right now, ABC Mouse is offering a 30-day free trial with a one-year subscription also available at a reduced price of $60 (down from $120). There are over 850 different lessons with more than 9,000 individual learning activities included. 

Scholastic Learn at Home 

Scholastic has launched a free “Learn at Home” program for students out of school during the coronavirus outbreak. The program has daily courses for pre-K and kindergarten, as well as students in grades one through six.

Skillshare

High school and college students ages 16 and over with a .edu or .k12 email can have two months of free access to Skillshare’s thousands of classes, which range from creativity to business and technology to lifestyle.

Fitness 

Peleton

For those looking to get fit this quarantine, Peleton extended its app’s free trial to 90 days. For three months, you’ll have access to a full library of at-home workout classes ranging from yoga to cycling, strength training, and more. 

Daily Burn

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Daily Burn tweeted that it was extending its free trial period to 60 days for all new members. Daily Burn offers workout programs like beginner pilates, high-intensity training, kickboxing, cardio strength, and more. 

