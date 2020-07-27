After just one hit season, The Witcher universe on Netflix is already getting bigger.

A new six-part live-action spin-off called The Witcher: Blood Origin was announced by Netflix Monday morning.

The series will be set 1,200 years before the original series, when “the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be.” The spin-off will be helmed by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who served as showrunner on Seasons 1 and 2 of The Witcher.

No release date has been set.

The Witcher, based on the book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, debuted last year with Henry Cavill in the starring role as monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia. It quickly became Netflix’s biggest hit series yet, according to the streaming giant.

A second season has been greenlit and will resume production this August.

