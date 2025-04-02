 Skip to main content
This could be the last laptop you ever need to buy

By
Framework laptop
Framework / Framework

Framework might not be a name you’ve heard of but it could soon be far more common as the company is about to release its modular laptop that could last you a lifetime.

Alright, any laptop laasting that long is a stretch, but the idea is that this will last you far longer than the usual update cycle.

Recommended Videos

How? This is a modular device meaning you can upgrade the parts you want, when you want.

The Framework Laptop 12, announced last month in a live stream, will soon be available for pre-order from 11AM ET on April 9.

What is the Framework Laptop 12 like?

This is primarily a company that is all about modular repairability. That ethos means it’s built and designed to last you longer so there is less waste in the world.

This should mean that a Framework device helps both the environment and you, since you won’t have to pay quite so much to upgrade when the time comes.

The device itself has a 12.2-inch touchscreen with 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and 400 nits brightness.

The laptop will comes with a 13th gen Intel i3 or i5 Core processor with up to 48GB of DDR5 RAM.

There is up to 2TB of M.2 2230 SSD, Wi-Fi 6E and either Windows 11 or Linux as your OS of choice.

That’s all the specs available at time of publishing.

When can I get a Framework laptop?

The company says it won’t release the full specs available, the price or the shipping date until that pre-sale day comes around.

It seems like creating a bit of buzz ahead of this launch is all part of the plan to hype up what’s coming. But with such a long-term environmental and personal saving possible here, perhaps that’s not needed as this is a genuinely exciting new option for those seeking a long-term laptop.

Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…
