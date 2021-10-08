  1. News

This 32-rotor eVTOL aircraft is a one-seater that you build yourself

By

While plenty of money is being pumped into efforts to create a so-called “flying taxi” for viable urban mobility services, a startup founded in Japan three years ago is intent on creating a personal electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) machine for solo flights.

The latest version of TeTra Aviation’s single-seater recently took to the skies in a test flight at Byron Airport about 50 miles east of San Francisco, with the 32-rotor Mk-5 aircraft captured soaring through the air in a video (below) posted on YouTube.

This particular test flight, which appeared to go without a hitch, was operated remotely and had no one on board, but the next one will be flown by a a pilot in the cockpit.

Designed to fly at speeds of up to 100 mph (160 kph), TeTra’s aircraft has a range of 100 miles (160 km) and can carry a single person weighing up to 250 pounds (113 kg).

The startup says it has already taken orders for its aircraft, which it hopes to start selling toward the end of next year. Potential customers are invited to inquire about pricing.

But take note — TeTra’s eVTOL aircraft isn’t for aviation amateurs, as you’ll need a pilot’s license to fly it. Oh, and it comes in kit form, too, so you’ll have to put it together yourself — and then have it inspected by an official from the Federal Aviation Administration to check that it’s airworthy.

Recognition

The efforts of Tokyo-based TeTra received a boost last year when it picked up a $100,000 award from U.S. aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney as part of the Boeing-backed GoFly contest, an initiative launched in 2017 to encourage the development of personal flying machines.

But while TeTra is targeting its vehicle for personal use, a slew of companies big and small are working to design similar eVTOL aircraft for city-based flying taxi services.

Regulators will of course have the final say, but with advances in technology allowing for safer and more efficient flights of such vehicles, and efforts being made to create a robust traffic control service to handle the aircraft, some believe it won’t be too long before folks are zipping across town in the diminutive flying machines.

Editors' Recommendations

You can now buy the Nintendo Switch OLED at Best Buy!

White Nintendo Switch OLED in handheld mode.

How to enable privacy features on Alexa

Amazon Echo Show 15 hanging horizontally on the wall.

How to access your favorite video streaming services on the Echo Show

Amazon Echo Show 10, video, Prime, TV, watch

How leveling up and progression works in New World

New World players in combat.

Space food isn’t all tasteless slop sucked through a straw

amateur radio operator calls space station and you can too nasa international

The best places to watch free movies online

Home Theater Popcorn

Best cheap SSD deals for October 2021

OCZ SATA SSD

Elon Musk says Tesla will move its headquarters out of California

tesla and spacex ceo elon musk stylized image

The best refurbished MacBook deals and sales for October 2021

macbook pro 13 inch vs air m1

Best refurbished laptops deals and sales for October 2021

microsoft surface laptop go 2020 on desk

$700 off an OLED TV AND free HBO Max? Don’t miss this LG TV deal

LG 65inch OLED 4K TV with glowing purple tree on the screen, on a white background.

Staples is practically giving away the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 today

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on sale at Staples.

Best cheap Apple deals and sales for October 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999