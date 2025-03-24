This Meta Quest 3 update teases some seriously exciting VR upgrades

Table of Contents Table of Contents Selfie camera unlock Window sharing goes wider Major Horizon UI overhaul Still a wait

The latest Meta Quest 3 update has just gone public and it’s teasing some excellent upgrades.

The new HorizonOS v76 has arrived on the public test channel and the beta has brought with it some great teases to what is coming to the VR setup soon.

Based on what’s being tested and shared, we can expect a major UI update, shareable windows, and an avatar selfie cam setup.

These are the best bits to look forward to from the next major update.

Selfie camera unlock

First announced back in 2022, the selfie camera feature is now available in the new OS. Now you will be able to use your Meta avatar in video calls across WhatsApp and Messenger.

When you join a call others will see your avatar moving as you do. While this is available, according to testers it’s still quite limited and there is doubt as to what level of release will come for HorizonOS public users in the near future.

Window sharing goes wider

According to tester Luna we can expect to see 2D window panel sharing get more access. While you can screenshare YouTube content right now, this release suggests there will be an ability to share what you’re looking at across the Horizon Home or Worlds options.

This isn’t expected to arrive for a while as the latest version of this feature is so under-developed at time of publishing.

Major Horizon UI overhaul

Details of a large scale UI overhaul have been teased, codenamed Navigator and shared by Luna. The new design should offer a more simplified interface, with more prominence given to Horizon Worlds destinations.

The Library app, for example, just shows the six latest apps used for minimalism – with the ability to expand if you select.

Still a wait

While a lot of these new features and updates are being teased and tested in the new release, it sounds like some may not arrive for a few released yet. So while these are exciting, we’re expecting v77 to be the most major update in a long while.