  1. News

TikTok Resumes makes it easy to apply for jobs via the app

By

TikTok has launched a new feature aimed at encouraging its community to use its app to apply for jobs.

The launch of TikTok Resumes comes a couple of months after rumors about the feature first surfaced.

At the moment, the company is running TikTok Resumes as a pilot program for its U.S.-based community until the end of this month, though expect it to be rolled out more widely if it performs successfully.

At launch, TikTok has partnered with more than 30 companies and organizations — among them Chipotle, Target, Shopify, NASCAR, Contra, and WWE — that are offering multiple work opportunities.

To use TikTok Resumes, simply head to TikTok’s dedicated microsite to explore the listings to find a job of interest, create an attention-grabbing video resume, include #TikTokResumes in the caption, and then submit your video application via the “add the TikTok resume” button on the selected job listing.

The microsite also includes lots of tips on how to create a great video application. Do, for example, do use TikTok’s plethora of tools and effects to highlight your passion and job-related experiences, but keep down the volume of any music otherwise recruiters won’t be able to hear what you’re saying.

@rippleI can’t wait to see your #TikTokResumes !!! #TikTokPartner♬ original sound – Connor Ripple

As the video will be shared on the platform in the usual way, applicants are told not to include their surname, email address, or other highly personal information in their TikTok Resume video. Recruiters will ask you for such information later.

A cursory look at the job listings reveal a mixed bag. NASCAR, for example, is looking for a digital coordinator to create content and manage real-time social media activities for the One Daytona entertainment center in Florida, while Shopify is hiring a data engineer, data scientist, and software engineer.

Chipotle is looking for restaurant team members across the U.S., and TikTok itself is on the lookout for a creative producer to pitch, develop, and produce large-scale TikTok live events, among other tasks.

Commenting on the new pilot program, Nick Tran, TikTok’s global head of marketing, said, “TikTok Resumes is officially open and accepting TikTok video resumes.

“We’re humbled to be able to partner with some of the world’s most admired and emerging brands as we pilot a new way for job seekers to showcase their experiences and skillsets in creative and authentic ways.”

