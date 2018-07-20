Digital Trends
News

A top-selling digital photography book can be yours for free now

Trevor Mogg
By

Free photography book, anyone?

And it’s not just any old book. How To Create Stunning Digital Photography is the work of popular photography vloggers Tony and Chelsea Northrup, and the publication currently sits at number one in Amazon’s digital photography best-seller chart.

The Northrups’ book has received more than 2,000 reviews on Amazon, earning it a five-star rating among readers.

It usually costs $20 for a physical copy and $10 for the ebook version, but to celebrate their YouTube channel notching up a million subscribers, the couple are offering their ebook — How To Create Stunning Digital Photography — for the princely sum of nothing.

Described as a “hands-on, self-paced photography class,” the ebook incorporates more than 14 hours of online training videos for all photographers from beginners to advanced.

Those starting out can learn more about composition, as well as the basics of technical areas such as exposure, aperture, and ISO. You’ll also discover useful tips for wildlife photography, and how to take great images at night of subjects such as fireworks and stars.

More experienced photographers can also find out how to build a home studio with different kinds of lighting, how to get into macro photography, and tips on mastering underwater shots.

For hobbyists looking to make some money out of their craft, there’s also advice on how to photograph weddings.

The Northrups have been posting regular photography videos on YouTube for the last six years, and have built up a solid fan base over that time. The channel covers a variety of subject matter that includes photo tips, camera reviews, and software guides.

For their free offer, the couple have set up a webpage asking that you “pay what you can, even $0,” adding that while the ebook usually costs $10, “$5, $2, or even $1 helps.”

You can grab How To Create Stunning Digital Photography in formats that include PDF (for tablets and PCs), ePUB (for smartphones and ebook readers), and mobi (for Kindles).

But take note — the offer ends “soon,” so you’d better hurry. If the link to the free download fails, it means the offer has now closed, in which case you’ll need to head to the book’s page on Amazon if you’re still interested.

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy X: Everything we know so far
igtv stand alone app vs inside instagram 1
Social Media

Don’t want your ex on your Instagram? You can now remove followers on Android

You've always been able to unfollow those pesky over-posters or ex-significant others on Instagram, but never before have you had the option to exercise such control over your own photo stream. Until now.
Posted By Lulu Chang
Lexus-GS_F_2016_side
Cars

Lexus F performance models could go hybrid electric

Lexus' performance "F" brand is considering a move to hybridized gas-electric powertrains for its future models as the company seeks to better position itself as a true rival to the top automakers from Germany.
Posted By Chris Chin
Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell smart home devices
Smart Home

Smart doorbells and Apple HomeKit are not compatible, at least for now

Doorbells are not coming to Apple HomeKit anytime soon. At least, that seems to be what its Home Accessories listing suggests, now that Apple purged all mentions of HomeKit-enabled doorbells.
Posted By Lulu Chang
amazon echo on booksehfl
Smart Home

Alexa can now have a conversation with members of the deaf community

Abhishek Singh, who first rose to prominence when he built Super Mario Bros in augmented reality, has created a web application that uses a camera to read sign language, and then translates those words into spoken language for an Echo.
Posted By Lulu Chang
as billionaires ogle mars the space race is back on blue origin new shepard
Emerging Tech

Blue Origin reaches a big milestone, lands rocket booster and crew capsule

Jeff Bezos' space endeavor Blue Origin recently completed its most important test -- a live separation of its crew capsule from its rocket booster. More than 20,000 people tuned into the livestream.
Posted By Lulu Chang
samsung bixby speaker news logo wr 3 2 17
Smart Home

Samsung's Bixby speaker may launch in August at a higher-than-expected price

Samsung's reportedly working on Bixby, a speaker to rival Amazon's Echo, Google Home, and Apple'sHomePod. Here's what we know, including the latest and best estimate info on design, specs, price, and launch date.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Steven Winkelman, Bruce Brown
marvel venom movie release date trailer cast news rumors tom hardy crop
Movies & TV

New looks at 'The Walking Dead' and 'Star Trek: Discovery' debut at Comic-Con

Comic-Con always means the premiere of some of the biggest movie trailers and television previews of the year. From Aquaman and Venom to Star Trek: Discovery and The Walking Dead, here is what we're most excited about this year.
Posted By Rick Marshall