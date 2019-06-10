Digital Trends
News

As Trump threatens more tariffs on China, tech and manuafacturers hold breath

Ed Oswald
By
How to Watch Trump State of the Union
AFP/Getty Images

Fresh off an apparent victory in his trade scuffle with Mexico, President Donald J. Trump ratcheted up his ongoing trade war with China on Monday. Trump warned in a CNBC interview that if China President Xi Jinping fails to appear at the G-20 summit later this month in Japan, he’ll immediately slap an additional $300 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports, which could be bad news for the technology and manufacturing sectors.

So far, China has not confirmed Xi’s attendance at the G-20 meeting. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang also declined to confirm a meeting between the two leaders to reporters at a daily news briefing in Beijing on Monday, according to Reuters. “If there is concrete news on this, China will release it in a timely manner,” Geng said.

It’s not clear whether the Reuters report was the reason why Trump called CNBC on Monday to defend his position. Regardless of his impetus, Trump made his position clear. “We’re expected to meet, and if we do that’s fine, and if we don’t — look, from our standpoint, the best deal we can have is 25% on $600 billion,” he told CNBC.

The new tariffs would mean nearly every imported good from China would be taxed. “If we don’t have a deal and don’t make a deal, we’ll be raising the tariffs, putting tariffs on more than — we only tax 35% to 40% of what they said, then they had another 60% that’ll be taxed,” Trump added.

Manufacturing and tech stand to lose

Trump’s latest threats could spell real trouble for American manufacturing and tech, which are already feeling the pinch of the more than $200 billion in tariffs placed on Chinese imports last month. A long-term trade war between the two nations where the new tariffs take effect could raise the price of an iPhone by as much as $160, some analysts estimate, and everything from computers to appliances could jump in price over the next few months.

The trade tiff is also spooking businesses: Just 75,000 new jobs were added in May, well below analyst estimates of 180,000 and a far cry from the 224,000 added in April. Worse yet, the solid job numbers from March and April were revised downward, tempering optimism that the U.S. economy was weathering Trump’s tariff threats well.

Experts warn that there is cause for worry, especially if the tariffs continue longer-term, as consumers will end up paying more for the tech they buy. China supplies a large number of computing hardware to the U.S., which may become more expensive if manufacturers decide to protect their profit margins. Prices for consumer appliances have already begun to rise, and retailers including Walmart, Macy’s, and Costco have all warned of impending price increases on a wide range of products, both tech and non-tech.

“Trump’s belief that trade wars are easy to win is ill-informed,” Michael Sury, finance lecturer at the University of Texas at Austin, told DigitalTrends. “So too is his overly simplistic belief that the application of tariffs amounts to a tax on the Chinese.”

Price hikes won’t be uniform, and will be difficult to predict

Sury says that whether or not prices will rise on any given item will depend on its novelty in the market. The concept is called “elasticity,” a particular product’s capability to maintain demand in the event of a change in price. Foreign goods that are in high demand without many substitutes are considered “inelastic.” In this case, it’s likely much of the tariff, whether 5, 10, or 25 percent, will be passed nearly in its entirety to the consumer.

However, goods where substitutes can easily be sourced elsewhere may see much more modest increases, if any at all. Sury told DigitalTrends that figuring out which tech might become more expensive as a result of Trump’s tariffs is difficult, however. “It is a pretty broad category that can encompass generic products, white-labeled devices, as well as specific brand names that garner real consumer loyalty,” Sury said.

“As a whole, these products tend to be viewed as discretionary items where purchase decisions can be put off, or where there may be other substitutes that are acceptable,” he explained.  “However, with so much technology manufacturing coming out of China, in many instances it may be hard to find acceptable substitutes.”

Because of this, if you’re planning a large electronics purchase such as a computer or new kitchen appliance, it might actually be wise to purchase it as soon as possible to limit your exposure to possible price increases.

Tech companies need to think long-term

Other experts say that the industry as a whole needs to think long-term when it comes to China. With the 2020 election looming, there’s not much reason to believe that Trump’s trade strategy will measurably change over the remaining 19 months of his current term. It may be time to reconsider manufacturing so much of our tech in China.

“Longer-term, U.S. corporations could try to compensate by moving some production out of China. Some will come back to the U.S. However, some will go to other countries like Vietnam,” tech entrepreneur Vaclav Vincalek told DigitalTrends. Vincalek says productivity is flat in China amid rising costs, so some tech manufacturers have already left the country.

Tariffs may accelerate this move away from using Chinese labor for manufacturing. ” If the duties are here to stay, the vendors will do a spreadsheet calculation and find another location where they can manufacture their goods,” he explained.

But in the short-term, we all should be prepared for some kind of increase across a wide variety of tech goods, as these strategy shifts will take time to implement. This means both manufacturers and consumers will likely find themselves contending with the effects of Trump’s trade policy as soon as this summer — as will the overall economy.

“These increased costs translate into lower purchasing power for both value-added resellers and end consumers,” Sury said.  “That puts a damper on growth.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Loki takes a walk through time in first image from Disney Plus series
Ghostbusters
Movies & TV

Ghostbusters 3 will bring back Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Sigourney Weaver

The upcoming film Ghostbusters 3 will not only continue the franchise that began with the 1984 movie; it will also bring back some members of the original cast. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in July 2020.
Posted By Rick Marshall
mars opportunity simulator screen shot 2019 06 10 at 12 31 58
Emerging Tech

Mars lander simulator lets you take Opportunity rover for one last spin

NASA called it quits on its 15-year-old, record-setting Mars rover Opportunity earlier this year. Thankfully, a new update for a Mars rover simulator lets you take Opportunity for another spin.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
tear free and buttery smooth the 400 samsung crg5 has a g sync 240hz panel curved gaming monitor crg527 2
Computing

Tear-free and buttery smooth, the $400 Samsung CRG5 has a G-Sync, 240Hz panel

The CRG5 (C27RG5) is a curved gaming monitor with a FullHD, Nvidia G-Sync, VA panel with a 240Hz refresh rate. It has a bezel-less design with wide viewing angles, great contrast, and presets for a variety of game types.
Posted By Kizito Katawonga
Loki in Thor Ragnorok
Movies & TV

Loki takes a walk through time in first image from Disney Plus series

A Rick & Morty writer will oversee Marvel's Loki series for Disney Plus, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role for the show. Disney revealed the first image from the series, which features Loki strolling down a street in 1975.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
electrify america walmart building ev charging stations in rural us large clarksville 301
Cars

Electrify America car chargers at Walmarts aim to help the heartland go electric

Volkswagen-owned Electrify America has teamed up with Walmart to build electric car charging stations in America's heartland. The partnership is aimed at putting an end to range anxiety, while helping rural motorists go electric.
Posted By Ronan Glon
apple card
News

Amazon card vs. Apple Card: Should you get a credit card from a tech company?

What are the differences between the Apple Card and Amazon's newest credit card, the Credit Builder Card? There are quite a few, but should you even get a tech-company-branded credit card? It depends where you spend your money.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung hello video doorbell white 2
Smart Home

Best deals on Amazon Echo and Google Home Nest devices for Father’s Day

You can save money on a wide range of devices for Amazon Echo and Google Home Nest smart homes for Father's Day. Here are the best discounts on smart speakers, smart displays, video doorbells, and smart outdoor security cameras.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Final Fantasy 7 Remake release date E3 2019 Square Enix
Gaming

Final Fantasy 7 Remake release date set, launches first for PS4

The release date for Final Fantasy 7 Remake was revealed and it will arrive early on PS4. There's no mention of the game consisting of multiple episodes but the synopsis reads almost exactly the same as the summary for the original game.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
waze vs google maps in hand
Mobile

Google Maps may soon alert you if your taxi driver goes off-route

Google wants to make taking a taxi a little safer. The company is adding a feature to Google Maps that will alert you if your taxi driver goes off-route by more than 500 meters. The feature is currently only available in India.
Posted By Christian de Looper
2020 ram 1500 ecodiesel pickup truck
Cars

2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel boasts more torque than Ford or Chevy diesels

The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel marks the return of diesel power to Ram's full-size pickup truck after a brief hiatus. Ram is coming out swinging with 480 pound-feet of torque -- more than its Ford and Chevy rivals.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
mac pro 2019 rumor roundup 2
Computing

Did Apple just accidentally reveal the Mac Pro release date?

The long-awaited Mac Pro was only recently announced at Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), but it already appears that Apple has let the cat out of the bag in terms of the monster machine's release date.
Posted By Alex Blake
Watch Dogs 3 Legion E3 2019 Ubisoft reveal release date
Gaming

Watch Dogs Legion allows players to control any citizen they see in London

Watch Dogs Legion launches in 2020 and we got to see what the game brings to the open-world action series. Building a roster of characters is key to the experience and we witnessed three very different people work to recruit a fourth.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
ghost recon breakpoint story characters gameplay release date announcement
Gaming

From Ghost Recon to Watch Dogs, here's what we saw at the Ubisoft E3 2019 show

Ubisoft held its annual E3 press conference on June 10. During the Ubisoft E3 2019 press conference, the company announced Watch Dogs Legion, Roller Champions, and Gods & Monsters, along with a few other surprises.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
tsa facebook messenger join precheck
News

U.S. border agency says travelers’ data stolen in cyberattack on subcontractor

Last month, traveler photos and license plate images were compromised in a cyber attack on a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol subcontractor, which stored the data on its network against CBP rules.
Posted By Jenny McGrath