  1. News

Twitter says 130 accounts were targeted in Wednesday’s epic hack

By

Twitter has released more information about the major hack it suffered on Wednesday, July 15, that resulted in a large number of high-profile accounts tweeting a fake message as part of a Bitcoin scam.

In several tweets posted on Thursday evening, the company said that around 130 accounts had been targeted in the breach, which is thought to have been enabled after the hackers tricked a number of Twitter employees into giving access to the social media site’s systems.

“Based on what we know right now, we believe approximately 130 accounts were targeted by the attackers in some way as part of the incident,” Twitter said. But it added that the attackers were only able to tweet from a “small subset” of these accounts.

In another tweet, it said it was working with affected account holders to see if any non-public data had been stolen by the perpetrators.

In another post Twitter said it has also been taking “aggressive steps” to secure its systems while it looks into what happened, adding, “We’re still in the process of assessing longer-term steps that we may take and will share more details as soon as we can.”

Former President Barack Obama and the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden were among the hacked accounts. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, entertainer Kanye West, and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg were also targeted, as were tech firms Apple and Uber.

The scam involved a fake tweet that encouraged followers of each account to send payments to a Bitcoin wallet. It had some success, as data on Blockchain.com revealed that more than $115,000 via 392 transactions was sent to the Bitcoin wallet posted in the messages.

Twitter is now working with the FBI to try to track down the perpetrators, it emerged on Thursday.

Editors' Recommendations

FBI moves in to investigate Twitter’s massive Bitcoin hack

digital trends live episode 421 twitter hack scammers bitcoin shutdown 1310129

Twitter unveils upgraded API and new portal for developers

twitter wants you to help it shape the future design of app

Twitter reveals details about massive Bitcoin hack

Jack Dorsey Twitter CEO

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey calls it a ‘tough day’ after major hack

best classic simpsons episodes disney plus jack dorsey twitter ceo

How Netflix makes Arthurian legends feel new again with Cursed

cursed netflix series preview katherine langford frank miller s1e04

Harvard’s remote learning plans leave some students struggling

A student wearing a face mask

Apple’s iOS 14 public beta disables European contact tracing apps

New artificial skin will allow robots to detect touch and textures

10 years after Stuxnet, the most powerful cyberweapon is now social media

Want to see Snoop Dogg in AR? You’ll have to buy a bottle of his new wine

Winning the misinformation war is like playing a game of ‘whack-a-troll’

Facebook Russia

Reddit now lets you post multiple photos and GIFs at once

Reddit image galleries

Why Red Dead Online players are dressing up as clowns

best xbox 360 games red dead redemption

Sony ups PlayStation 5 production as pandemic boosts gaming

The CTA will invest in MaC Venture Capital for diversity initiative