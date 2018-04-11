The ‘ultimate dome tent’ is here and it’s made from Dyneema

Share

We’ve espoused the virtues of Dyneema here at Digital Trends in the past, but it seems that this miracle material continues to find new ways to be useful. Dubbed the strongest fiber on the planet, Dyneema is purportedly 15 times stronger than steel, but at a much lighter weight. This makes it a great option for use in a wide variety of products, including outdoor equipment. Now, a Japanese company called Locus Gear has become one of the first to incorporate the fabric into a tent, creating what it calls the “ultimate dome tent.”

Dyneema has a number of great qualities that makes it perfect for use in developing a tent, which is what drew Locus Gear founder Jotaro Yoshida to the material to begin with. In addition to being incredibly tough and durable, the fabric is also waterproof and lightweight. So lightweight in fact that even though it is stronger than steel, a tent made from the fabric can easily float on water.

It took Locus Gear nearly four years to develop his ultimate dome tent, which he calls the Djedi Dome. This isn’t a reference to Star Wars however, but instead refers to an Egyptian magician who was said to have performed miracles in the court of the Pharaoh Khufu. Considering the fact that this tent weighs just 880 grams (1.9 pounds), some would say Yoshida has performed a miracle, too.

In a press release announcing the Djedi tents, Yoshida said “I made eight different prototypes using different fabrics but was never satisfied.” He goes on to add, “Condensation is a major problem for anyone who camps. And if your inside walls or down sleeping bag gets wet, the situation can even become life threatening. So, for a dome tent it goes beyond being strong and extremely light. Breathability is the true ‘dream’ property.”

In order to add this higher level of breathability to the Djedi, Yoshida did something highly innovative. The gear designer found a way to mix Dyneema and eVent fabrics to make a new composite material that blends the qualities of both. This allows the tent to maintain its strength and durability, while adding a much higher level of breathability. The result is a more comfortable living space in a variety of environments.

To learn more about the Djedi Dome tent and the research behind it, visit the Dyneema Project.