Unable to contain its excitement for Black Friday, Vizio has instructed Best Buy to move a handful of its most desirable 4K TVs, including the 75-inch Vizio P-Series and 65-inch Vizio M-Series, to the discount bin ahead of time.

Available from November 21, the 65-inch and 58-inch Vizio V-Series have been reduced through November 23, and the 75-inch and 65-inch Vizio Vi-Series and 65-inch Vizio M-Series through Cyber Monday on December 2.

Here’s a closer look at the offers:

58-inch Vizio V-Series — $350 ($50 off)

— ($50 off) 65-inch Vizio V-Series — $450 ($150 off)

— ($150 off) 65-inch Vizio M-Series — $650 ($150 off)

— ($150 off) 65-inch Vizio P-Series — $900 ($300 off)

— ($300 off) 75-inch Vizio P-Series — $1500 ($500 off)

Vizio V-Series — from $350

A significant step up from an HDTV, the Vizio V-Series is one of the most basic (for lack of a better word) 4K TVs in Vizio’s stable. It’s no slouch, though, featuring a built-in Chromecast Ultra and Dolby Vision HDR.

Vizio M-Series — from $650

The Vizio M-Series takes this same experience and builds on it, introducing Quantum Dots to deliver more vibrant, cinema-like visuals on the same LED screen, and not a souped-up QLED or OLED — keeping the cost down.

Vizio P-Series — from $900

Whereas Vizio’s flagship Vizio P-Series is a refinement on the Vizio M-Series, introducing a higher-end Quantum Dot-infused screen that features 200 dimming zones, which deliver more accurate contrast and thus more detail.

Of course, there are some granular differences between the trio. But for the most part, the user experience remains near-identical across the board, with each offering access to a similar suite of core smart and viewing features.

The one thing you need to keep in mind is the main thing that’s changing here — the Vizio P-Series is the leader of the pack, and the Vizio V-Series is trailing behind, but they’re all a big improvement on an HDTV.

So, how do you choose between them? Convenience viewers ought to opt for the V-Series, while movie buffs after a more immersive experience should opt for either the M-Series and P-Series (budget being the deciding factor).

