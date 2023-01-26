 Skip to main content
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 will finally fix its looting system

Joseph Yaden
By

After a two-week delay, Activision will finally release Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 on February 15. Ahead of its release, Activision published a new blog post detailing what to expect from Season 2. Most notably, Season 2 will completely change how looting and inventory management works in Warzone 2.0, hopefully fixing one of the most heavily criticized things about the game.

Now, instead of the menu system featured since launch, Warzone 2.0 will work similarly to the first installment: loot will now drop to the ground in a pile. This willstreamline the looting process, allowing players to grab items much faster. In addition, Medium and Large Backpacks are being removed entirely, only allowing the use of Small Backpacks for the duration of the match. This will not only improve how players collect loot, but will also prevent players from hoarding Self-Revive Kits and other items.

The update will also improve the cash pool, with the minimum stacks increased to $800 for ground loot, while cash registers will have stacks of $500, at least. Thankfully, Season 2 will revert back to the 1v1 Gulag as well, which was yet another major point of criticism with Warzone 2.0.

Expect other new features including default 3-Plate Vests, the ability to move faster while applying armor plates, improved Buy Station spawns, and the reduction of Loadout Drop costs.

Most of the new features will mirror the mechanics of the original Warzone, which was in a decent spot at the end of its life cycle. Activision will reveal more about Season 2 in the coming weeks, with announcements about the overall theme, new weapons, and other additional features to come.

