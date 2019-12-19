Tonight’s sixth Democratic debate is going to be the smallest one yet: Only seven candidates qualified for the debate on Thursday, December 19, meaning we’ll be able to go much more in-depth with some of the top-tier candidates in the 2020 Democratic primary election, including Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, and Pete Buttigieg. You’ll be able to watch the whole debate live online.

PBS NewsHour and Politico will co-host Thursday’s final debate of 2019, which is taking place at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. The December debate almost didn’t happen: A labor dispute between the university’s food provider, Sodexo, and its workers prompted several candidates to nearly boycott the debate. The dispute was ultimately resolved, and the debate is on. Expect to hear the candidates talk about impeachment, health care, and tech policy at tonight’s debate.

Here’s everything you need to know about the sixth Democratic debate and what to expect:

When is the December Democratic debate?

The debate will start at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) tonight, Thursday, December 19. The debate is expected to last about three hours, ending at 8 p.m. PT (11 p.m. ET).

How to watch the December Democratic debate online

You’ll be able to watch the debate live in the player embedded above. The debate will also be livestreamed on PBS, Politico, and CNN. You can also watch on CNN and PBS’ apps on platforms like iPhone, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, and Roku, along with PBS NewsHour and Politico’s Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter accounts.

Which candidates qualified for the debate?

The Democratic National Committee significantly ramped up their qualification criteria compared to the last time around. In order to make the debate stage, the Democratic candidates needed to have at least 200,000 unique donors, a minimum of 800 donors in 20 states, and either 4% support in four recognized national or early-state polls, or 6% support in two early-state polls.

Here’s who made the cut this time around:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota)

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Businessman Tom Steyer

Notably absent are Sen. Corey Booker (D-New Jersey) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, who did not meet the qualification threshold. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg also didn’t qualify because he’s not fundraising for his campaign and instead is relying on his massive fortune to self-fund his campaign.

Who is moderating the debate?

The debate will be moderated by PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff, senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz, and White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, along with Politico chief political correspondent Tim Alberta.

What will the candidates discuss at the debate?

The debate will come one day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump, so expect that to be a major topic of discussion — particularly how impeachment will continue in the Senate. The candidates are also likely to discuss health care, specifically their different approaches to Medicare for All and universal health coverage.

The candidates will most likely hit on a few specific points of tech policy: Yang has focused his campaign on the issue of workforce automation. Both Warren and Sanders have called for breaking up Big Tech, and both have also come up with their own separate plans for bringing affordable broadband to under-served areas of the country.

When is the next Democratic debate?

You won’t have to wait long for the next debate: CNN and the Des Moines Register will host a debate in Des Moines, Iowa on Tuesday, January 14. After that, there’s a debate in New Hampshire on February 7, one in Las Vegas on February 19, and in Charleston, South Carolina on February 25. The DNC has yet to release its qualification requirements for the upcoming debates.

