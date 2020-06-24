  1. News

Watch how NASA plans to deploy the first-ever Mars helicopter

By

Excitement is building for the launch of NASA’s Mars 2020 mission on July 20.

Heading to the red planet will be the Perseverance rover and Ingenuity, a small helicopter that’s set to become the first-ever aircraft to fly on another planet.

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory has just released a video (below) showing the clever way in which Perseverance will deploy the helicopter once it reaches the Martian surface.

As NASA points out in its tweet, “the journey of 314 million miles all comes down to the last few inches” for the helicopter, which is relying on Perseverance to safely deposit it on the ground ahead of its maiden flight.

The upcoming mission will see Perseverance exploring the surface of Mars for signs of ancient life. The six-wheeled machine, which has been put through its paces ahead of the much-anticipated mission, will also gather samples of rock and soil for possible return to Earth.

Ingenuity, meanwhile, will help NASA to find potentially useful research sites on the planet, and also gather data for mapping routes for future Mars rovers. The helicopter weighs just 4 pounds (1.8 kg) and features four rotors, each one a little over a meter long. At its core is a small, box-like fuselage that holds the aircraft’s downward-facing camera. Solar cells and batteries will take care of the helicopter’s power needs, while an internal heater will help it deal with Mars’ extremely cold nights.

The mission was recently delayed by several days as additional time was needed to carry out repairs on some ground system equipment related to the launch. Assuming everything goes to plan from here on in, the United Launch Alliance rocket carrying both the rover and the helicopter will lift off from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 9:15 a.m. E.T. on July 20, with the equipment reaching Mars in February 2021.

Check back later for more information on how to watch the launch live online.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch American astronauts’ spacewalk this Friday

return home button spacesuit feature spacewalk 1

NASA is making ‘fetch’ happen with its Mars sample collection rover

Artist's concept of the Sample Fetch Rover approaching sample tubes

Final month of preparations before the launch of NASA’s Perseverance rover

In a clean room at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, engineers observed the first driving test for NASA's Mars 2020 rover on Dec. 17, 2019.

NASA wants to send a spacecraft to Neptune’s strange moon Triton

This global color mosaic of Neptune's moon Triton was taken in 1989 by Voyager 2 during its flyby of the Neptune system.

Upcoming Batman, Suicide Squad games possibly leaked by domain registrations

Batman Arkham Knight

Amazon’s Dash Wand shopping device is about to lose its magic

amazon to end support for its dash wand shopping device

Tesla’s wacky Cybertruck has already become a museum piece

Refreshed iMac and MacBook Pro said to be first in line for Apple’s own chips

Who is the third NASA astronaut currently on board the space station?

CERN wants to build an even larger super-collider to research particle physics

Virgin Galactic will carry private astronauts and space tourists to the ISS

View from Space on Virgin Galactic's First Spaceflight

What to expect from WWDC 2020: iOS 14, a new iMac, and more

Apple's WWDC 2020 promotional imagery

Lyft’s ambitious EV promise may give the industry a jump-start

Lyft

AirPods 3 coming in 2021, may look like AirPods Pro, analyst says

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time announced for October 2 launch