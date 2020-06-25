  1. News

Watch NASA’s animation previewing Friday’s ISS spacewalk

By

NASA’s first spacewalk since January will take place at the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, and the space agency has posted a short animation (below) revealing what astronauts Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken will be doing during their time outside.

The pair have spent the last few days going through the details of the spacewalk, which could last for up to seven hours. Cassidy and Behnken have also practiced getting in and out of their spacesuits, assisted by NASA astronaut Doug Hurley.

Friday’s outing is the first of two planned spacewalks for Expedition 63, with the second one scheduled for Wednesday, July 1.

The aim of the walks is to swap old nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium-ion batteries on the space station’s Starboard-6 truss structure. The batteries store power collected from the station’s main solar arrays and distribute it throughout the orbiting laboratory.

The new batteries are currently attached to the outside of the space station aboard Japan’s HTV-9 cargo spacecraft, which docked in May. Work on changing the batteries actually started in 2017, with the two upcoming spacewalks expected to complete the task.

Behnken and Hurley arrived at the ISS at the start of this month in the first-ever SpaceX astronaut launch that also included the first crewed use of the Crew Dragon spacecraft. Cassidy arrived aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft in April.

Cassidy and Behnken are both spacewalk veterans, having already completed six each on missions dating back to 2008.

Behnken revealed recently that, for him, the highlight of any spacewalk is the stunning view you get of Earth. He said that once you’ve finished the task in hand, it’s always important to “take some mental photographs, some mental images to remember what it was like to be outside so you can share that experience.”

Fancy dipping into live coverage of Friday’s spacewalk? Find out more about how you can watch it online.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch American astronauts’ spacewalk this Friday

return home button spacesuit feature spacewalk 1

Virgin Galactic will carry private astronauts and space tourists to the ISS

View from Space on Virgin Galactic's First Spaceflight

Who is the third NASA astronaut currently on board the space station?

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy

Crew Dragon astronaut reveals what he loves most about spacewalks

return home button spacesuit feature spacewalk 1

Massive ‘Blueleaks’ trove of law enforcement documents leaked

hands on a laptop

5 Best iOS 14 HomeKit features: Adaptive lighting, Live View in Apple TV, more

best ios 14 homekit features apple logo

Apple is bringing keyboard and mouse gaming to the iPad

Google employees demand the company cancel all police contracts

Apple Maps’ new EV feature aims to eliminate range anxiety

iOS 14 lets you perform actions by tapping the back of your iPhone

Dell launches new 27-inch gaming monitors, starting at just $279

dell 27 inch gaming monitors 279 curved monitor s2721hgf

Stranger Things season 4: Here’s everything we know so far

Stranger Things Season 3

Joe Rogan is coming to Spotify — and so are the advertisments

Joe Rogan

Segway announces it will stop making its iconic scooters

Minecraft’s Nether update gives hell a fresh coat of paint