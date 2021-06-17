  1. News

Watch NASA’s highlights of Wednesday’s ISS spacewalk

By

Two astronauts on the International Space Station successfully completed a spacewalk on Wednesday, June 16. NASA’s Shane Kimbrough worked on the exterior of the orbiting outpost with Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency.

The spacewalk lasted 7 hours and 15 minutes, with the pair finishing up at 3:26 p.m. ET. The seventh spacewalk of the year involved the installation of a new ISS Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA) as part of ongoing efforts to upgrade the space station’s power system.

A short while after the spacewalk’s conclusion, NASA posted a three-minute video (below) showing highlights from Wednesday’s event.

#ICYMI: Highlights from today&#39;s spacewalk show @Astro_Kimbrough and @Thom_Astro preparing to install new solar arrays to augment the space station&#39;s power system. pic.twitter.com/z58SNJSKhN

&mdash; International Space Station (@Space_Station) June 17, 2021

Before the new array can start providing the ISS with power, additional work needs to be performed such as the installation of electrical cables and the placement of a couple of bolts that will allow the solar array to unfurl.

“NASA is augmenting six of the eight existing power channels of the space station with new solar arrays to ensure a sufficient power supply is maintained for NASA’s exploration technology demonstrations for Artemis and beyond as well as utilization and commercialization,” the space agency said on Wednesday’s.

This week’s spacewalk was the seventh for Kimbrough and the third for Pesquet, and also the third they’ve performed together following two others in 2017. Kimbrough has now spent a total of 46 hours and 15 minutes spacewalking, and Pesquet 19 hours and 47 minutes.

The two astronauts are scheduled for another spacewalk this Sunday, June 20, during which they will continue installing the solar array.

If the highlights reel leave you wanting to see more, NASA has posted the entire spacewalk on its YouTube channel. And while you’re here, take a moment to enjoy these dramatic images captured during spacewalks from over the years.

Editors' Recommendations

Windows 11 SE could be the successor to the ill-fated Windows 10 in S Mode

microsoft windows 11 se leaked

Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021: When is it, and what can we expect?

Prime Day Deals 2021

Amazon takes down another popular tech accessory company, following Aukey, Mpow

amazon removes another tech accessory brand store fake reviews rav power bank

This controversial Windows 11 feature is already upsetting people

microsoft to hold june 24 windows 10 event new logo

Intel will feature DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 first, but AMD won’t be far behind

Asus ROG Maximus XIII Extreme motherboard with EK cooling blocks.

25% of the GPUs sold in the first part of 2021 went to crypto miners

hashflare cloud mining and bitcoin regulation crypto coin farm

The world’s fastest GPU, the AMD RX 6900 XT, just got faster

amd rx 6900 xt liquid cooled edition launch rx6900xtlc

You can finally buy Dell’s recently updated XPS and Alienware laptops

dell xps 15 9500 review 2020 03

OnePlus and Oppo are working together now, promise only positive changes

should you upgrade oneplus 8 pro 9 and

Mystery solved: Astronomers discover what’s up with Betelgeuse

Artist’s animation of Betelgeuse and its dusty veil

Thor: Love and Thunder — Everything we know about the Marvel phase 4 movie

thor: ragnarok

Forza Horizon 5, Zelda, and more earn wins at E3’s closing awards ceremony

Cars race in Forza Horizon 5.

The best true wireless earbuds for 2021

Sony WF-1000XM4