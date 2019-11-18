The fifth Democratic debate is coming on Wednesday, November 20, giving the primary candidates the chance to once again take to the stage to make their case about policy, personality, and which one of them could defeat President Donald Trump in 2020.

MSNBC and The Washington Post will co-host the debate, which will take place at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Just 10 candidates qualified for the Democratic debate this time around, fewer than the 12 who qualified for the October debate. The candidates include front-runners Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Joe Biden, as well as Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris.

This might be the last chance for some of the candidates to make a splash on the debate stage before the qualification requirements get stricter next month.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s Democratic Debate, including how to watch live, which candidates have qualified, and what they’ll likely be discussing.

When is the November Democratic debate?

The November Democratic debate will kick off starting at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, November 20. It’s expected to last about two hours, though past debates have gone on for longer, including earlier debates that took place over two nights.

How to watch the Democratic debate online

MSNBC will livestream the debate on MSNBC.com and washingtonpost.com, along with the NBC News and Washington Post mobile apps. The debate will also be available on SiriusXM Channel 118 and TuneIn.

If you feel like going old-school, you can also watch the debate live on MSNBC itself, though that will require a subscription to a cable package.

Which candidates qualified for the Democratic debate?

With only 10 candidates on the stage, this is the smallest debate yet. Every month, the requirements to qualify get stricter. This time around, candidates had to get 3% support in at least four qualifying polls or 5% in two polls of early voting states, like Iowa or New Hampshire. The candidates also need to have at least 165,000 unique donors, with at least 600 from 20 states.

Here’s who qualified for the November Democratic debate:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Masschusetts)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont)

Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey)

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota)

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii)

Businessman Tom Steyer

Notably absent is former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, who didn’t make the cut. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) participated in the last debate, but suspended his campaign at the start of November.

Also missing are two of the newest entrants in the race: Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick just joined the fray, but has barely been included in polling. Former New York City Michael Bloomberg is also likely running in the Democratic primary, but has yet to formally announce his campaign.

What will the Democratic candidates discuss?

Expect to hear a lot more about health care, most likely centering on the candidates’ varying proposals for Medicare for All. Elizabeth Warren recently significantly overhauled her plan to implement two separate bills over the course of several years, breaking with Bernie Sanders, who has led the charge on the universal health care plan.

Candidates will also likely have to address the biggest story in Washington at the moment: The impeachment investigation into Trump.

We also expect the candidates to discuss their approaches to tech policy, most notably the ongoing controversy over Facebook’s decision to allow political ads regardless of whether or not they contain false or misleading information. Twitter recently moved to ban political ads, a move that will likely have big repercussions for Democratic candidates.

What are the qualification requirements for the December Democratic debate?

Expect to see a smaller group on the stage next time around. The Democratic National Committee has set stricter requirements for the debate on Thursday, December 19, at UCLA. Candidates need to get at least 4% in four approved polls between Oct. 16 and Dec. 12, or at least 6 percent in two polls of early voting states.

The candidates will also need at least 200,000 unique donors and at least 800 donors in 20 states. So far, just six candidates have qualified, though there’s plenty of time for more to make the cut.

Editors' Recommendations