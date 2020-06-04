  1. News

Watch SpaceX nail the key stages of its latest Starlink launch

By

SpaceX sent another rocket up on Wednesday evening, lighting up the night sky as the Falcon 9 departed Cape Canaveral in Florida.

Its latest launch was for the company’s ambitious Starlink project, aimed at providing broadband services for customers globally.

Fifteen minutes after leaving the pad, 140 miles (224 km) above Earth, SpaceX deployed 60 more of its internet satellites into low-Earth orbit. The arrival of the new batch means it now has a total of 480 satellites in operation as it continues preparations for a private beta of the broadband service in the months ahead.

For Wednesday’s outing, SpaceX tweeted video clips (below) showing each of the mission’s key stages, including the Falcon 9 rocket launch, the first-stage booster landing on a drone ship in the Atlantic, and of course the all-important satellite deployment.

We’re still waiting for news on whether SpaceX managed to catch the Falcon 9’s fairing, or nose cone, which comes down in two parts soon after lift-off. It uses ships with huge nets to catch the pieces, but the procedure has been proving tricky.

Here’s the Falcon 9 heading to space …

Next up, the moment the first-stage booster returned to Earth, making a perfect landing on the drone ship. SpaceX noted that the reusable Falcon 9 booster is the first one to achieve five landings.

A short while later, the 60 Starlink satellites deployed in a tightly packed configuration. Over the days ahead they’ll spread out in orbit. One of them is being used to test a special visor designed to eliminate the sun’s reflection. The issue that has been troubling astronomers as the glare could affect their exploration of deep space.

Editors' Recommendations

SpaceX launches another rocket today: Here’s how to watch the Starlink launch

spacex internet satellites still shine as 60 more deployed starlink apr22 2020

Elon Musk is taking a Twitter break, but why is a mystery

Crew Dragon astronauts welcomed aboard the International Space Station

artist's concept of a SpaceX Crew Dragon docking with the International Space Station

SpaceX successfully launches historic NASA-crewed mission

SpaceX Crew Dragon

Mark Zuckerberg pledges $10 million to fight for racial justice

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Washington, D.C.

The man who saved Apollo 13: A talk with legendary flight director Gene Kranz

Gene Kranz

Windows 10 May 2020 update blocked on many Windows devices

Protesters sharing tech tips to stay safe, avoid arrest amid U.S. unrest

MIT learns to make robots less clumsy by putting cameras in their fingers

Google’s latest Pixel software update can help you get a good night’s sleep

Black Girls Code founder challenges tech CEOs to step up

women in tech you should know kimberly bryant

Sony cancels PS5 event as U.S. unrest grows

playstation 5 june 4 event canceled sony e3 2018 16 9

Digital Trends Live: Tech diversity, SpaceX success, Android 11 postponed

digital trends live episode 389 bgs fullpage orig

Facebook employees are rebelling against Zuckerberg’s inaction over Trump

The Snyder Cut of Justice League: Everything we know