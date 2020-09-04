  1. News

Watch SpaceX send its latest Starship prototype skyward

By

SpaceX has completed another successful hop test of its next-generation Starship rocket that could one day take astronauts on missions into deep space.

The space transportation company, which famously perfected the art of landing a rocket upright shortly after launch, on Thursday blasted the Starship SN6 — its largest prototype to date but still without a nose cone — 150 meters into the air before bringing it safely back down to terra firma.

The successful test using a single Raptor engine to power the 50-meter-tall rocket took place at SpaceX’s facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The video below shows the entire event and includes the audible roar of delighted spectators when they see the Starship emerge from the dust unscathed following its brief trip.

This is the second consecutive successful hop test of the Starship following another one in early August. The latest achievement is a significant step forward for the team, as it appears to confirm the reliability of the rocket’s fuel systems and control in the air. It means that before too long we can expect to see a higher hop test, or possibly something more ambitious such as a test flight taking it to an altitude of 20 km, a feat SpaceX boss Elon Musk has already said that he wants to see as part of the development process.

The Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket (collectively referred to as Starship) will on day become a fully reusable transportation system able to carry up to 100 people and cargo to Earth orbit, the moon, Mars, and possibly beyond.

Starship will launch atop SpaceX’s almighty first-stage Super Heavy rocket, powered by 31 Raptor engines. When it reaches space, Starship will use six Raptor engines to power it between different destinations, with its innovative design enabling it to land back on Earth or even another planet.

As you’d expect with such cutting-edge technology, Starship tests haven’t always gone smoothly. The SN1 and SN4, for example, were completely destroyed during testing.

In recent days, Musk said the Starship project is now making “good progress,” with the rocket perhaps seeing its first orbital test flight in 2021.

“The first ones might not work,” Musk cautioned, adding, “This is uncharted territory. Nobody’s ever made a fully reusable orbital rocket.”

Editors' Recommendations

Check out the awesome power of NASA’s Artemis rocket booster

check out the awesome power of nasas artemis rocket booster sls test sept 2020

Rocket Lab given go-ahead to launch rockets from U.S. soil

rocket lab achieves first launch since july mission failure aug 2020

Marvel at this stunning footage of SpaceX’s latest rocket landing

falcon 9 rocket reuse spacex landing

Rocket Lab back in business after first launch since July mission failure

rocket lab achieves first launch since july mission failure aug 2020

The Premiere, Samsung’s flagship short throw projector, packs 130 inches of 4K

Samsung The Premiere projector

Samsung unveils Galaxy A42, a budget 5G smartphone, and Trio wireless charger

Samsung Trio wireless charger

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phones

With wheels, clips, and shoulder straps, JBL’s new speakers take the party to go

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Everything we know about the movie so far

The Mandalorian, season 2: Everything we know about the Disney+ series’ return

LG adds virtual showroom experience for IFA 2020

lg adds virtual showroom experience for ifa 2020

John Boyega calls out Disney for how it treated his Star Wars character

John Boyega in Star Wars

Amazon’s new Blink cameras aim to go the distance with 2-year battery life

amazon new blink cameras have incredible battery life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign multi-year Netflix deal

Intel unveils 11th-gen Tiger Lake specs, revealing huge upgrade to clock speed