  1. News

Watch all the highlights of SpaceX’s latest spacecraft launch to ISS

By

SpaceX successfully launched its latest supply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, June 3.

Sitting atop the company’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket, an uncrewed Cargo Dragon laden with more than 7,300 pounds of equipment and other goodies blasted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at about 1:30 p.m. ET. The Cargo Dragon is scheduled to dock with the space station on Saturday morning.

The start of the mission went exactly according to plan, beginning with a Falcon 9 rocket roaring toward space …

Two-and-a-half minutes in, the Falcon 9 first stage fell away from the second stage and began its journey back to Earth.

A little over five minutes later, the first stage made a perfect landing on SpaceX’s Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed just off the coast of Florida. While the camera attached to the booster continued to function throughout the landing procedure, the footage from the boat-based camera cut out at the crucial moment. This is often happens, and here’s why. The landing was the first for this particular Falcon 9 booster, and marked SpaceX’s 86th successful recovery overall.

Twelve minutes into the mission, Cargo Dragon performed a smooth separation from the Falcon 9 second stage. The video below shows the Cargo Dragon drifting slowly away, with the rollout solar displays clearly visible in the spacecraft’s trunk. During spacewalks scheduled for June 16 and June 20, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet will attach the arrays to the ISS as part of ongoing upgrade work to the orbiting laboratory’s power supply.

This latest launch marks the 22nd contracted resupply mission for SpaceX, which since 2020 has also started using its Crew Dragon spacecraft for crewed missions between Earth and the space station.

Besides supplies and solar arrays, SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon spacecraft is also carrying with it lots of experiments for deployment in microgravity conditions. The science-based consignment includes water bears (also known as tardigrades) and glow-in-the-dark squid. You can find out more about how astronauts will be using the creatures here.

Editors' Recommendations

Intel Alder Lake could launch early, timed with the next version of Windows

intel 11900k vs amd 5900x featured

Instant Brands leaps from multicookers to the new Instant Air Purifier

instant air purifier tackles indoor quality 1

Your Chromebook will soon be able to control and mirror your Android phone

best new chrombeook features version 89 phone hub feature max 1000x1000

The sculpted Iskur X is Razer’s most affordable gaming chair at $399

razer iskur x affordable gaming chair 2021 lifestyle shoot 1

E3 2021: full schedule, every company attending, and more updates

Sniper Elite VR and six more PS VR titles get release windows and new details

playstation vr game announcement sniper elite ps

Fortnite is getting a graphics update with Chapter 2 Season 7 launch

Fortnite's new visuals coming with the Season 7 update.

3 reasons why Nvidia was able to comfortably overprice the RTX 3080 Ti

nvidia launches rtx 3080 ti 3070 computex 2021 1

WWDC 2021: All the new products we expect to be announced

Apple's Tim Cook at an Apple event

Nanoleaf Elements look like wooden smart light panels on your wall

nanoleaf elements look like wooden light panels

Long delayed Rainbow Six game will make its debut at Ubisoft’s E3 conference

the best fps games rainbow six siege

WWDC: Apple could launch two ‘surprise’ products this year

Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple Park

Google releases Pixel Buds A-Series: $99 no-frills earbuds for Android fans

Google Pixel Buds Series-A