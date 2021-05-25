  1. News

Watch this jetpack stuntman take on Usain Bolt’s 100-meter record

By

The 100-meter race is usually reserved for humans in running shoes, not jet suits.

But British stuntman Richard Browning recently decided to have a crack at breaking the 100-meter record wearing his own Iron Man-like gear.

Traveling just above the ground rather than on it, Browning was aiming to beat the current fastest time of 9.58 seconds set by the retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt in 2009.

Of course, you might think that having five miniature airplane jet engines attached to your body would give any athlete an unfair advantage … and you’d be absolutely right. But as you’ll see from the video of the record attempt (top), the finishing time turns out to be a lot tighter than you might imagine.

On the same day, Browning also took on the challenge of beating the fastest time for the 400 meters and the pole vault. Yes, the pole vault. Watch the video to find out exactly how they worked that one out. (Hint: There was no pole involved.)

The jet suit, which Browning has been refining for a number of years now, includes two engines attached to each arm and a fifth one on the back. The current machine is powered by diesel, but Browning is also developing an electric version. Flight direction is controlled using subtle hand movements, and the kit also includes a helmet with a head-up display showing remaining fuel levels.

In an interview with Digital Trends about his work, Browning described flying the jet pack as “a bit like riding a bicycle or skiing, or one of those things where it’s just about you thinking about where you want to go and your body intuitively going there,” adding, “You’re not steering some joystick or a steering wheel.” Those curious to try it out can splash $2,800 on a one-day flight experience at Browning’s base in the U.K. Fancy owning one? That’ll set you back close to half a million bucks.

Incredibly, the entire kit fits into just two check-in suitcases, allowing Browning and his team to easily travel the world to show off the flying machine at special events. Besides the public displays, the jetpack creator also envisions the kit being used for search and rescue work or paramedic services, an endeavor that Browning demonstrated last year.

Editors' Recommendations

Airbnb boosts search features ahead of expected travel rebound

Airbnb on a smartphone.

The next generation of graphics cards to offer up to 3 times more performance

nvidia 3090

DJI shows off volcano video shot with its new FPV drone

dji shows off volcano video shot with its new fpv drone iceland

AMD is borrowing a key Intel feature for its next-gen chips

what are intels lga processor sockets 2066 1

E3 2021: Who’s attending, schedule details, and more updates

Prime Day Deals 2021: When is it, and what can we expect?

best amazon prime day deals 2020

NASA orbiter photo shows Curiosity rover on desolate Mars surface

Watch this ground view of Virgin Galactic’s spaceplane soaring toward space

virgin galactic spaceplane second test flight vss unity

See a glittering gang of galaxies in this week’s Hubble image

This packed image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases the galaxy cluster ACO S 295, as well as a jostling crowd of background galaxies and foreground stars. Galaxies of all shapes and sizes populate this image, ranging from stately spirals to fuzzy ellipticals. This galactic menagerie boasts a range of orientations and sizes, with spiral galaxies such as the one at the center of this image appearing almost face on, and some edge-on spiral galaxies visible only as thin slivers of light.

Here’s how to watch the lunar eclipse this week, live or online

Image of the moon cast in a red-orange tint during a previous lunar eclipse in 2019.

Detecting organic salts on Mars is key to finding evidence of life there

This look back at a dune that NASA's Curiosity Mars rover drove across was taken by the rover's Mast Camera (Mastcam) on Feb. 9, 2014, or the 538th Martian day, or sol, of Curiosity's mission.

Virgin Galactic spaceplane makes it to boundary of space on third test flight

VSS Unity in space over New Mexico

China’s Zhurong rover rolls onto Martian surface for first time

The view from the Zhurong rover as it deploys from its lander.