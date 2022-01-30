  1. News

Water could have been on Mars more recently than we thought

Georgina Torbet
By

One of the biggest topics in Mars research right now is understanding the history of water on the planet. Scientists know that there was once abundant liquid water on its surface, though now all that water has disappeared and the planet is arid. The only remaining water on Mars’s surface today is in the form of water ice near its poles or in deep canyons. To understand what happened to all the water which was present billions of years ago, researchers are trying to piece together a geological history of the planet.

Most researchers thought that the water on Mars evaporated around 3 billion years ago, but new research is questioning this figure. Recent data from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) suggests that there could have been water on Mars as recently as 2 billion years ago, meaning we may have to re-configure our understanding of the planet’s history.

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter used its Context Camera to capture this image of Bosporos Planum, a location on Mars. The white specks are salt deposits found within a dry channel. The largest impact crater in the scene is nearly 1 mile (1.5 kilometers) across.
NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter used its Context Camera to capture this image of Bosporos Planum, a location on Mars. The white specks are salt deposits found within a dry channel. The largest impact crater in the scene is nearly 1 mile (1.5 kilometers) across. NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

The researchers used data from the MRO to look at salt deposits that were left behind when water evaporated. They looked for these deposits in areas with impact craters caused by asteroid impacts, which can be used for dating as more craters generally mean older terrain. By combining information about the number of craters and the extent of salt deposits, they could estimate the date of water evaporation.

“What is amazing is that after more than a decade of providing high-resolution image, stereo, and infrared data, MRO has driven new discoveries about the nature and timing of these river-connected ancient salt ponds,” said Bethany Ehlmann, deputy principal investigator for MRO’s Compact Reconnaissance Imaging Spectrometer for Mars instrument, in a statement.

MRO has been capturing high-resolution images of the Mars surface since it arrived at the planet in 2006, and it continues to provide more data to help understand the planet.

“Part of the value of MRO is that our view of the planet keeps getting more detailed over time,” said Leslie Tamppari, the mission’s deputy project scientist at JPL. “The more of the planet we map with our instruments, the better we can understand its history.”

The research is published in the journal AGU Advances.

Editors' Recommendations

Mars Perseverance rover shakes loose troublesome pebbles

NASA's Perserverance Mars rover.

Mars lander InSight is awake from safe mode after dust storm

This selfie of NASA’s InSight lander is a mosaic made up of 14 images taken on March 15 and April 11 – the 106th and 133rd Martian days, or sols, of the mission – by the spacecraft Instrument Deployment Camera located on its robotic arm.

What will Apple call its VR headset? We might have an answer

oculus vr headset drm revive injector

How Perseverance is dealing with its pebble problem

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its onboard SHERLOC WATSON imager. The camera is located on the turret at the end of the rover's robotic arm. The image was acquired on Jan. 13, 2022 (Sol 320).

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

The 64 best movies on Hulu right now

Owen Wilson and Marion Cotillard in Midnight in Paris.

The 54 best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Terminator.

The 97 best shows on Hulu right now

Joe from Promised Land clipping leaves and grapes in his vineyard.

The best TV shows on Amazon Prime Video right now

Kathryn Hahn and Kevin Bacon looking at one another in a scene from I Love Dick on Amazon Prime Video.

The best shows on Netflix right now (January 2022)

Natasha Lyonne looks in the mirror in a scene from Russian Doll.

The 50 best movies on Netflix right now

Dave Bautista wades through a pile of dead bodies in a scene from Army of the Dead.Army of the Dead

Upcoming Sonos headphones may well include Wi-Fi

Sonos headphone patent diagram.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus makes trading unnecessary

Hisuian Braviary in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.