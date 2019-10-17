Websites that are hosted on GoDaddy are currently experiencing problems, according to Down Detector.

Down Detector’s outage map shows that affected outage areas are all over the U.S., especially big cities with larger populations. At approximately 11 a.m. PT on Thursday, October 17, there were more than 2,000 reports of issues with GoDaddy sites.

GoDaddy is aware of the problems and sent out a tweet from its support account, “We are aware of an issue affecting our hosting services and our teams are currently investigating. Thank you for your patience.”

We are aware of an issue affecting our Hosting services and our teams are currently investigating. Thank you for your patience. — GoDaddy Help (@GoDaddyHelp) October 17, 2019

The issue appears to be affecting websites’ ability to load. According to GoDaddy.com, more than 78 million people have domain names on the hosting site. Many of those GoDaddy customers are people with their own personal sites for small businesses.

Digital Trends reached out to GoDaddy to comment on the issue, but we haven’t heard back yet. We’ll keep you updated on when GoDaddy websites are up and running again.

While it’s common for websites to go down, when hosting sites go down, it’s a whole other story, since multiple websites are affected. Cloud computing company Cloudflare experienced a worldwide outage in July, which effected websites like FlightRadar, the cryptocurrency service Coinbase Pro, and Discord.

Other recent outages include Snapchat and Xbox Live, which both had issues on Monday, October 14. Reddit went down for nearly two hours in September, and also went offline for desktop users in July, causing users to flee to other social networks during both outages.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

